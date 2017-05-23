 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These Graduating Latinxs Are Honoring Their Heritage With Inspiring DIY Caps
Queen Letizia
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
Eva Longoria
Excuse Us While We Obsess Over Eva Longoria's Amazing Pants
Summer
11 Fresh and Tart Strawberry Cocktails That Make Happy Hour Even Better
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 31  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
These Graduating Latinxs Are Honoring Their Heritage With Inspiring DIY Caps

Every year, we marvel at the creativity of graduates who customize their caps. We've seen DIY ideas that feature inspiring quotes and even ones that proclaim Disney princess obsessions. But lately, we've been completely blown away by how Latinas are using their caps to honor their parents and roots.

Instagram accounts like latinarebels and xicanisma spotlight some of the best designs from Latinas. Keep scrolling to see our favorite designs — but be prepared to get teary-eyed, because these are incredibly touching!

Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina LivingInstagramSpringGraduationDIYSchool
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Travel
by Alessandra Foresto
Student's Note to Teacher He Won't Forget
Little Kids
This Student's Note Proves Just How Important Teachers Are to Their Kids
by Lauren Levy
Personal Finance Advice For New Grads
Spring
The New Grad's Personal Finance Survival Guide
by Kate Emswiler
Latina Living
My Dad Was an Illegal Immigrant — and My Biggest Inspiration
by Natalie Rivera
How to Keep the Spark Alive in Your Relationship
Thalia
5 Ways to Keep the Spark Alive in Your Long-Term Relationship
by Thalia
Graduation Cap Hack For Natural Hair
Beauty Hacks
Natural-Haired Beauties, Rejoice! This Hack Will Make Your Grad Cap Stay Put
by Victoria Messina
Mom's Dress Code Open Letter to Principal
Tweens and Teens
Mom's Blistering "Thank You" to the Principal Who Thinks Her Girl Dresses Inappropriately
by Lauren Levy
Teacher's Extra Homework Note Before Exams
Elementary School
Teacher's Note Giving Extra Homework Is Going Viral For All the Right Reasons
by Alessia Santoro
The Funniest Homework Fails
Humor
These LOL-Worthy Homework Assignments Fail So Badly They Win
by Alessia Santoro
Avocado Smoothie Recipes
Recipes
6 Crazy-Good Avocado Smoothie Recipes That'll Kick-Start Your Healthy Day
by Macy Daniela Martin
Latin Strawberry Cocktail Recipes
Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds