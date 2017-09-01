Massy Arias Is Successfully Showing Off Her Abs, Dance Moves, and Cute Baby All at Once

Massy Arias' 6-month-old daughter Indira may not be able to walk yet, but she sure can dance! When the famous fitness personality, her husband, and their adorable baby girl heard Shakira's catchy hit "Chantaje," they couldn't help but show their dance moves in a sweet family dance video. We can't help but shake our booties along with them! If it gives us abs that look anything like Massy's, sign us up for this beautiful family's dance class every day of the week.

