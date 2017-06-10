 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Watch Luis Fonsi Explain the Lyrics of "Despacito" — the Meaning Might Shock You
Summer Style
100 Easy and Breezy Summer Outfit Ideas
Disney
Our Prayers Have Been Answered: You Can Get Micheladas at Disneyland
Disney
Disneyland Has Droolworthy Mangonadas, So We Can Die Happy

Meaning of "Despacito" Lyrics

Watch Luis Fonsi Explain the Lyrics of "Despacito" — the Meaning Might Shock You

Luis Fonsi is spilling all of the sexy tea behind the lyrics of "Despacito." In a video for Genius, the Puerto Rican singer opened up about the song's origins, saying: "I wish I had a better story, but, honestly, I woke up one morning with 'Despacito' in my head. It was that simple and that obvious." But Luis came around pretty quickly, giving himself a little more credit for the sensual lines behind the song.

Going line by line in the song, Luis revealed "Despacito" talks about having uncontrollable feelings for a woman but wanting to slow down things and enjoy them as they heat up. We already knew that, but did you also know that he purposely incorporated the phrases "this is how we do it down in Puerto Rico" and "ay, bendito" in a nod to his country?

In case you didn't already know, the song has been on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for weeks and shows no sign of stepping down from the No. 1 spot. Watch the video above to find out what else Luis had to say about the lyrics, plus how Justin Bieber asked to be on the remix.
Join the conversation
Daddy YankeeLatina EntertainmentMusic
Join The Conversation
Summer
by Macy Daniela Martin
Daddy Yankee Family Pictures
Celebrity Kids
If You Thought Daddy Yankee Was Cool, Just Wait Till You See His Family
by Monica Sisavat
Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's Feud
Music
From Friends to Straight-Up Enemies: A Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Timeline
by Ryan Roschke
"Despacito" Memes
Humor
by Celia Fernandez
Mangonada at Disneyland
Disney
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds