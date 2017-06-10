Watch Luis Fonsi Explain the Lyrics of "Despacito" — the Meaning Might Shock You

Luis Fonsi is spilling all of the sexy tea behind the lyrics of "Despacito." In a video for Genius, the Puerto Rican singer opened up about the song's origins, saying: "I wish I had a better story, but, honestly, I woke up one morning with 'Despacito' in my head. It was that simple and that obvious." But Luis came around pretty quickly, giving himself a little more credit for the sensual lines behind the song.

Going line by line in the song, Luis revealed "Despacito" talks about having uncontrollable feelings for a woman but wanting to slow down things and enjoy them as they heat up. We already knew that, but did you also know that he purposely incorporated the phrases "this is how we do it down in Puerto Rico" and "ay, bendito" in a nod to his country?

In case you didn't already know, the song has been on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for weeks and shows no sign of stepping down from the No. 1 spot. Watch the video above to find out what else Luis had to say about the lyrics, plus how Justin Bieber asked to be on the remix.