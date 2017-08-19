34 of the Best Merengue Songs of All Time

If you get through this playlist without standing up and grabbing the closest person you can find for a little dance session, you can't be human. These 34 songs are what's good about merengue: they're upbeat but still manage to also be sensual, they feature everything from ridiculous lyrics ("El Baile del Perrito," anyone?) to sometimes angry words about heartbreak, and, most importantly, they're just great beats that make you want to stand up and party. Read ahead and get ready to seriously practice your moves.