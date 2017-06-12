Moments When You Can Only Speak Spanish
If You're Bilingual, You Know These Scenarios Can Only Be Dealt With in Spanish
Photo 1 of 16
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
If You're Bilingual, You Know These Scenarios Can Only Be Dealt With in Spanish
For those of us who are bilingual, it's very hard to not use Spanish, especially when circumstances call for it — like when you're mad or drunk or come across a cute baby.
You know what we mean, the Spanish words literally just come flying out of your mouth, because there are just certain phrases that convey your excitement or anger so much better than any English word could ever do. Keep reading to see under what circumstances Spanish is just necessary, plain and simple.