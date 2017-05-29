 Skip Nav
19 Monokini Swimsuits That Are About to Make This Your Sexiest Summer Yet

Monokini Shopping Ideas

If you're searching for a one-piece that isn't sporty, meet the monokini, a sexier take on the fuller coverage swimsuit that features lots of curve-hugging cutouts.

The original style, designed by Rudi Gernreich back in the 1960s, was actually topless — in fact, it was the first topless swimsuit ever. Modern versions of the monokini, however, offer more coverage while maintaining that unprecedented sex appeal, which is probably why celebrities — including Sofia Vergara — have made it their go-to suit. Ready to make it yours, too? Keep reading to find your perfect match.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / THEM TOO
Ale By Alessandra Strappy Monokini ($180)

Ale By Alessandra Strappy Monokini ($180)

Ale By Alessandra
Strappy Monokini
$180
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Ale By Alessandra One-Piece Swimwear
Chromat Trinity Monikini ($299)

Chromat Trinity Monikini ($299)

Barneys Warehouse Swimwear
Chromat CHROMAT WOMEN'S TRINITY MONOKINI
$299 $179
from Barneys Warehouse
Buy Now See more Barneys Warehouse Swimwear
Shoshanna Graphic Sporty Monokini One Piece Swimsuit ($198)

Shoshanna Graphic Sporty Monokini One Piece Swimsuit ($198)

Shoshanna
Graphic Sporty Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
$198 $126.23
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Shoshanna One-Piece Swimwear
Michael Michael Kors Nui Cut Out Maillot One-Piece ($114)

Michael Michael Kors Nui Cut Out Maillot One-Piece ($114)

MICHAEL Michael Kors
Nui Cut Out Maillot One-Piece
$114
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors One-Piece Swimwear
Red Carter Plunge Monokini Cali Cut Bottoms ($179)

Red Carter Plunge Monokini Cali Cut Bottoms ($179)

Red Carter
Plunge Monokini Cali Cut Bottoms
$179 $62.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Red Carter One-Piece Swimwear
Laundry by Shelli Segal Fan Print Halter Monokini One Piece Swimsuit ($130)

Laundry by Shelli Segal Fan Print Halter Monokini One Piece Swimsuit ($130)

Laundry by Shelli Segal
Fan Print Halter Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
$130
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Laundry by Shelli Segal One-Piece Swimwear
Ale By Alessandra Ambrosio Henna Blues Monokini One Piece ($180)

Ale By Alessandra Ambrosio Henna Blues Monokini One Piece ($180)

Nordstrom Rack One-Piece Swimwear
Ale By Alessandra Ambrosio 'Henna Blues' Monokini One Piece
$180 $69.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack One-Piece Swimwear
Vince Camuto Studded High-Neck Monokini ($110)

Vince Camuto Studded High-Neck Monokini ($110)

Vince Camuto
Studded High-Neck Monokini
$110 $81.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Vince Camuto Swimwear
Araruta Monokini ($355)

Araruta Monokini ($355)

Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear
Araruta Monokini
$355 $213
from Nancy Meyer
Buy Now See more Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear
Adriana Degreas Thailand Print Monokini ($355)

Adriana Degreas Thailand Print Monokini ($355)

REVOLVE One-Piece Swimwear
ADRIANA DEGREAS Thailand Print Monokini
$355
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE One-Piece Swimwear
Anna Kosturova Pom Pom Monokini ($250)

Anna Kosturova Pom Pom Monokini ($250)

Anna Kosturova
Pom Pom Monokini
$250
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Anna Kosturova One-Piece Swimwear
Michael Kors Mini Deco Cube Strappy High Neck Monokini ($383)

Michael Kors Mini Deco Cube Strappy High Neck Monokini ($383)

Michael Kors
Mini Deco Cube Strappy High Neck Monokini
$383 $114.69
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Michael Kors One-Piece Swimwear
Karla Colletto Rick Rack Halter Monokini ($311)

Karla Colletto Rick Rack Halter Monokini ($311)

Karla Colletto
Rick Rack Halter Monokini
$311
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear
Vix Paula Hermanny Krishna Luca One Piece Swimsuit ($185)

Vix Paula Hermanny Krishna Luca One Piece Swimsuit ($185)

Vix Paula Hermanny
Krishna Luca One Piece Swimsuit 8143355
$185 $129.50
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Vix Paula Hermanny One-Piece Swimwear
Jessica Simpson Swimwear Maritime High Neck Monokini ($108)

Jessica Simpson Swimwear Maritime High Neck Monokini ($108)

Jessica Simpson
Swimwear Maritime High Neck Monokini 8152642
$108
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Jessica Simpson One-Piece Swimwear
Express Tropical Floral Print Plunge Front Monokini ($75)

Express Tropical Floral Print Plunge Front Monokini ($75)

Express
Tropical Floral Print Plunge Front Monokini
$74.90 $52.43
from Express
Buy Now See more Express One-Piece Swimwear
Kopper & Zink Harper One Piece ($240)

Kopper & Zink Harper One Piece ($240)

shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear
KOPPER & ZINK Harper One Piece
$240 $168
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear
Karla Colletto Basics V-Neck Monokini Swimsuit ($327)

Karla Colletto Basics V-Neck Monokini Swimsuit ($327)

Karla Colletto
Basics V-Neck Monokini Swimsuit
$327
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear
La Perla Color Power Monokini One-Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece ($335)

La Perla Color Power Monokini One-Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece ($335)

La Perla
Color Power Monokini One-Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece
$335
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more La Perla One-Piece Swimwear
Target
Shade & Shore Women's Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit with Strappy Back
from Target
$39
Karla Colletto
Pinking Monokini
from shopbop.com
$304
Last Call by Neiman Marcus
Profile by Gottex Braided-Trim Cutout Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit, Magenta
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
$89
LaBlanca
La Blanca Tangier Tile Bandeau Cut-Out Monokini
from Dillard's
$115
shoptiques.com
Zoë Bikini Cutout Monokini
from shoptiques.com
$158
Target
Women's Halter Monokini w/ Hardware Detail - MAR by ViX
from Target
$49
Mara Hoffman
Starbasket White Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
from Bloomingdale's
$253
Target
Heart & Harmony Women's Tribal Print Monokini Black - Heart and Harmony
from Target
$29
Mikoh Swimwear
Makaha Monokini
from Nordstrom Rack
$208
Red Carter
Dream Plunge Cali Monokini
from shopbop.com
$179
Barneys New York
Flagpole Swim Women's Leah Bandeau Cutout Monokini-Black
from Barneys New York
$395
JCPenney
NINETY SIX DEGREES Ninety Six Degrees Fringe Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit
from JCPenney
$29
Shoshanna
Tropical Palms Sporty Monokini
from shopbop.com
$198
Shoshanna
Pleated Waves Sporty Monokini
from Zappos
$198
Jessica Simpson
Aztec-Print Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit
from Macy's
$112
Kenneth Cole
Illusion Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit
from Macy's
$115
Kenneth Cole
Strappy-Cutout Monokini Swimsuit
from Macy's
$107
Karla Colletto
Pinking Halter Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit
from Neiman Marcus
$304
Bar III
Draped Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit, Only at Macy's
from Macy's
$88 $60.99
Kenneth Cole
Macrame Push-Up One Piece Swimsuit
from Macy's
$107 $79.99
Sperry
Tropical Tendencies Monokini One-Piece
from Dillard's
$114
Kenneth Cole Reaction
Bohemian Spirit Cut-Out Plunge Monokini One-Piece
from Dillard's
$92
Aeropostale
Womens Cape Juby Front Knot Monokini Black
from eBay
$49
Jessica Simpson
Maritime High Neck Lace-Up Back Monokini One-Piece
from Dillard's
$108
Saks Fifth Avenue
Anna Kosturova Swim Sailor Nomad Monokini
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$230
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's Quantico One-Piece Will Induce Major Swimsuit Envy
by Victoria Messina
Spring Fashion
26 Affordable Swimsuits That Are Ridiculously Flattering
by Aemilia Madden
Spring Fashion
The 22 Most Flattering 1-Piece Suits on the Planet
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Spring Fashion
How to Embrace Festival Fashion and Still Look Like a Grown-Up
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Emily Ratajkowski
If You Prefer Emily Ratajkowski's Bikinis, You Obviously Haven't Seen Her Baywatch Suit
by Sarah Wasilak
Summer
28 Sexy One-Piece Swimsuits That Will Turn Heads at the Pool
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping
Channel Your Inner Sporty Spice With These 27 Athletic-Inspired Swimsuits
by Krista Jones
Spring Fashion
Taylor Hill's Wearing the Sexy Red Swimsuit You're Seeing Everywhere
by Marina Liao
Swimwear
8 Swimsuit Trends You're Going to See Everywhere in 2017
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Spring Fashion
The Most Flattering Swimsuits For Every Body Type
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Doutzen Kroes
Doutzen Kroes Is No New Supermodel, but Her Swim Shots Are Hot Off the Press
by Sarah Wasilak
Swimwear
36 Sporty One-Pieces at Every Price
by Lily Hiott-Millis
Online Sales
The Deep Discounts at This Net-a-Porter Sale Will Blow Your Damn Mind
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Olivia Culpo
The Back of Olivia Culpo's Sexy Swimsuit Would Make Anybody Blush
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Swimwear
You Can Almost Taste the Rainbow With These Colorful Swimsuits
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Swimwear
The Most Figure-Flattering Swimsuits For Athletic Bodies
by Marina Liao
