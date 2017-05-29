5/29/17 5/29/17 POPSUGAR Latina Swimwear Monokini Shopping Ideas 19 Monokini Swimsuits That Are About to Make This Your Sexiest Summer Yet May 29, 2017 by Macy Daniela Martin 256 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you're searching for a one-piece that isn't sporty, meet the monokini, a sexier take on the fuller coverage swimsuit that features lots of curve-hugging cutouts. The original style, designed by Rudi Gernreich back in the 1960s, was actually topless — in fact, it was the first topless swimsuit ever. Modern versions of the monokini, however, offer more coverage while maintaining that unprecedented sex appeal, which is probably why celebrities — including Sofia Vergara — have made it their go-to suit. Ready to make it yours, too? Keep reading to find your perfect match. Shop Brands Karla Colletto · LaBlanca · Mara Hoffman · Mikoh Swimwear · Red Carter · Shoshanna · Jessica Simpson · Kenneth Cole · Bar III · Sperry · Kenneth Cole Reaction · Aeropostale · Ale By Alessandra · MICHAEL Michael Kors · Laundry by Shelli Segal · Vince Camuto · Anna Kosturova · Michael Kors · Vix Paula Hermanny · Express · La Perla Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / THEM TOO Ale By Alessandra Strappy Monokini ($180) Ale By Alessandra Strappy Monokini $180 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Ale By Alessandra One-Piece Swimwear Chromat Trinity Monikini ($299) Barneys Warehouse Swimwear Chromat CHROMAT WOMEN'S TRINITY MONOKINI $299 $179 from Barneys Warehouse Buy Now See more Barneys Warehouse Swimwear Shoshanna Graphic Sporty Monokini One Piece Swimsuit ($198) Shoshanna Graphic Sporty Monokini One Piece Swimsuit $198 $126.23 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Shoshanna One-Piece Swimwear Michael Michael Kors Nui Cut Out Maillot One-Piece ($114) MICHAEL Michael Kors Nui Cut Out Maillot One-Piece $114 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors One-Piece Swimwear Red Carter Plunge Monokini Cali Cut Bottoms ($179) Red Carter Plunge Monokini Cali Cut Bottoms $179 $62.99 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more Red Carter One-Piece Swimwear Laundry by Shelli Segal Fan Print Halter Monokini One Piece Swimsuit ($130) Laundry by Shelli Segal Fan Print Halter Monokini One Piece Swimsuit $130 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Laundry by Shelli Segal One-Piece Swimwear Ale By Alessandra Ambrosio Henna Blues Monokini One Piece ($180) Nordstrom Rack One-Piece Swimwear Ale By Alessandra Ambrosio 'Henna Blues' Monokini One Piece $180 $69.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack One-Piece Swimwear Vince Camuto Studded High-Neck Monokini ($110) Vince Camuto Studded High-Neck Monokini $110 $81.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Vince Camuto Swimwear Araruta Monokini ($355) Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear Araruta Monokini $355 $213 from Nancy Meyer Buy Now See more Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear Adriana Degreas Thailand Print Monokini ($355) REVOLVE One-Piece Swimwear ADRIANA DEGREAS Thailand Print Monokini $355 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more REVOLVE One-Piece Swimwear Anna Kosturova Pom Pom Monokini ($250) Anna Kosturova Pom Pom Monokini $250 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Anna Kosturova One-Piece Swimwear Michael Kors Mini Deco Cube Strappy High Neck Monokini ($383) Michael Kors Mini Deco Cube Strappy High Neck Monokini $383 $114.69 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more Michael Kors One-Piece Swimwear Karla Colletto Rick Rack Halter Monokini ($311) Karla Colletto Rick Rack Halter Monokini $311 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear Vix Paula Hermanny Krishna Luca One Piece Swimsuit ($185) Vix Paula Hermanny Krishna Luca One Piece Swimsuit 8143355 $185 $129.50 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Vix Paula Hermanny One-Piece Swimwear Jessica Simpson Swimwear Maritime High Neck Monokini ($108) Jessica Simpson Swimwear Maritime High Neck Monokini 8152642 $108 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Jessica Simpson One-Piece Swimwear Express Tropical Floral Print Plunge Front Monokini ($75) Express Tropical Floral Print Plunge Front Monokini $74.90 $52.43 from Express Buy Now See more Express One-Piece Swimwear Kopper & Zink Harper One Piece ($240) shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear KOPPER & ZINK Harper One Piece $240 $168 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear Karla Colletto Basics V-Neck Monokini Swimsuit ($327) Karla Colletto Basics V-Neck Monokini Swimsuit $327 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear La Perla Color Power Monokini One-Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece ($335) La Perla Color Power Monokini One-Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece $335 from Zappos Luxury Buy Now See more La Perla One-Piece Swimwear Share this post Latina FashionSummer FashionBikinisSwimwearGet The LookSummerSpring BreakSpringShopping