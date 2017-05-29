19 Monokini Swimsuits That Are About to Make This Your Sexiest Summer Yet

If you're searching for a one-piece that isn't sporty, meet the monokini, a sexier take on the fuller coverage swimsuit that features lots of curve-hugging cutouts.

The original style, designed by Rudi Gernreich back in the 1960s, was actually topless — in fact, it was the first topless swimsuit ever. Modern versions of the monokini, however, offer more coverage while maintaining that unprecedented sex appeal, which is probably why celebrities — including Sofia Vergara — have made it their go-to suit. Ready to make it yours, too? Keep reading to find your perfect match.