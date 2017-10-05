 Skip Nav
Nicole Guerriero's Candy Killer Halloween Makeup Tutorial

Nicole Guerriero's Candy Killer Halloween Tutorial Is Somehow Sweet and Scary at Once

This year, Halloween makeup is all about the drip factor. Beauty vloggers on YouTube are creating some seriously realistic special-effects tutorials just in time for Oct. 31. If you're still trying to find the perfect one to re-create, look no further than Nicole Guerriero's masterpiece: "Sugarfiend" The Candy Killer.

Artfully crafted using just a handful of products — namely the Make Up For Ever Flash Color Palette ($99), the BH Cosmetics 120 Color Eye Shadow Palette ($30), and fake blood — Nicole's unique idea redefines scary-sweet thanks to the real candy and sprinkles she adhered to her face using lash glue. Genius! Press play above to watch Nicole improvise your new favorite Halloween look (can you say sprinkle brows?), then get inspired by even more creative ideas.
