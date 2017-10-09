 Skip Nav
0
Allow Nicole Richie's Past Halloween Costumes to Inspire Your Best 1 Yet

Nicole Richie's Halloween costumes are just as brilliant as her House of Harlow designs. The Great News star, who is of Mexican descent, gives Halloween her all, and we have the photos to prove it.

From a glam cat to a spot-on Cruella de Vil and even well-known celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Nicole's costumes of Halloweens past will inspire you to rev up your game this year. Keep scrolling to see her most stylish dress-up moments.

Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto

Cruella de Vil
Allow Nicole Richie's Past Halloween Costumes to Inspire Your Best 1 Yet
Danny DeVito in Twins
Jennifer Lopez
Glam Cat
Allow Nicole Richie's Past Halloween Costumes to Inspire Your Best 1 Yet
Fairy
Witch
