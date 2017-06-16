6/16/17 6/16/17 POPSUGAR Latina Swimwear One-Piece Swimsuit Inspiration From Latina Bloggers Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Are Wearing These 1-Piece Swimsuits June 16, 2017 by Alessandra Foresto 32 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. We don't have to tell you one-piece swimsuits are having a moment. You've already seen everyone from Selena Gomez to Alessandra Ambrosio to Sofia Vergara showing off the style while on fabulous beach vacations. But we are here to say that not all one-pieces are made the same. What do we mean? They don't have to be plain and boring. They can have details like crisscrossing at the cleavage, colorful and fun prints, and even cuts that flatter your legs and booty. Straight ahead you'll find the pieces fashion bloggers are wearing. These are the swimsuits you'll want to wear all Summer long. Related100 Easy and Breezy Summer Outfit Ideas Shop Brands Asos · Milly · Boohoo · 6 Shore Road · Mara Hoffman · Trina Turk · Funkita · Bar III · Private Party · French Connection · Nanette Lepore · Luli Fama · Minimale Animale 1 A Low-Cut White Swimsuit A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on Feb 24, 2017 at 6:27pm PST MATCHESFASHION.COM One-Piece Swimwear JADE SWIM Micro Halterneck swimsuit $220 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM One-Piece Swimwear Asos Crochet Lace Plunge Frill Swimsuit $45 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear Milly Women's Acapulco One-Piece Swimsuit $175 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Milly Petite Swimwear 2 A Gingham Swimsuit A post shared by Paula Ordovás (@mypeeptoes) on Aug 23, 2016 at 1:16pm PDT Boohoo Madrid Gingham Tie Side Swimsuit $35 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear 3 A Crisscross Swimsuit A post shared by Pamela Allier (@pamallier) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:24pm PST 6 Shore Road La Piscina One Piece $160 from Gilt Buy Now See more 6 Shore Road One-Piece Swimwear Mara Hoffman Criss Cross Front One Piece $225$135 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear Boohoo Cancun Boutique Bandage Criss Cross Choker One Piece $52 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear 4 A Tribal-Print Swimsuit A post shared by Pamela Allier (@pamallier) on Dec 18, 2016 at 6:07pm PST Trina Turk Africana High Neck One Piece Swimsuit $152$103.36 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Trina Turk One-Piece Swimwear Funkita Women's Tribal Queen One Piece Swimsuit 8151650 $62.28 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Funkita One-Piece Swimwear Bar III Monarchy Tribal-Print Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit, Only at Macy's $88$65.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Bar III One-Piece Swimwear 5 A Graphic Swimsuit A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:20pm PST Private Party Mermaid One Piece Swimsuit in Blue $99 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Private Party One-Piece Swimwear shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear CHRLDR Tres Bien One Piece $84 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear Milly Beach Please One Piece in White $185 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Milly One-Piece Swimwear 6 A Palm-Print Swimsuit A post shared by Naty Michele (@natymichele) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT French Connection Palm Print Swimsuit $51 from Asos Buy Now See more French Connection One-Piece Swimwear Asos Pink Palm Print Gathered Halter Swimsuit $51 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear Swimoutlet One-Piece Swimwear Peixoto Swimwear Palm Island Isla Full One Piece Swimsuit 8142732 $92 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Swimoutlet One-Piece Swimwear 7 A Long-Sleeved Guard A post shared by Paula Ordovás (@mypeeptoes) on Aug 25, 2016 at 10:15am PDT Nanette Lepore King's Road Rash Guard $108$52 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Nanette Lepore Swimwear Mara Hoffman Marimba Zip Front Rash Guard $280 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear Luli Fama Inked Babe Rash Guard $198 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Luli Fama One-Piece Swimwear 8 A High-Leg Swimsuit A post shared by GRASIE MERCEDES (@grasiemercedes) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT Asos Angelic Floral High Neck Bunny Tie Back Swimsuit $48 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear Asos Ruched Plunge High Leg Halter Swimsuit $26 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear Minimale Animale Pink High Leg Swimsuit $192 from Asos Buy Now See more Minimale Animale One-Piece Swimwear Latina FashionSummer ShoppingFashion InstagramsSwimwearGet The LookSummerShopping