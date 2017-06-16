 Skip Nav
Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Are Wearing These 1-Piece Swimsuits

We don't have to tell you one-piece swimsuits are having a moment. You've already seen everyone from Selena Gomez to Alessandra Ambrosio to Sofia Vergara showing off the style while on fabulous beach vacations. But we are here to say that not all one-pieces are made the same. What do we mean? They don't have to be plain and boring. They can have details like crisscrossing at the cleavage, colorful and fun prints, and even cuts that flatter your legs and booty. Straight ahead you'll find the pieces fashion bloggers are wearing. These are the swimsuits you'll want to wear all Summer long.

1 A Low-Cut White Swimsuit

A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on

MATCHESFASHION.COM One-Piece Swimwear
JADE SWIM Micro Halterneck swimsuit
$220
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM One-Piece Swimwear
Asos
Crochet Lace Plunge Frill Swimsuit
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear
Milly
Women's Acapulco One-Piece Swimsuit
$175
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Milly Petite Swimwear
2 A Gingham Swimsuit

A post shared by Paula Ordovás (@mypeeptoes) on

Boohoo
Madrid Gingham Tie Side Swimsuit
$35
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear
3 A Crisscross Swimsuit

A post shared by Pamela Allier (@pamallier) on

6 Shore Road
La Piscina One Piece
$160
from Gilt
Buy Now See more 6 Shore Road One-Piece Swimwear
Mara Hoffman
Criss Cross Front One Piece
$225$135
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear
Boohoo
Cancun Boutique Bandage Criss Cross Choker One Piece
$52
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear
4 A Tribal-Print Swimsuit

A post shared by Pamela Allier (@pamallier) on

Trina Turk
Africana High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
$152$103.36
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Trina Turk One-Piece Swimwear
Funkita
Women's Tribal Queen One Piece Swimsuit 8151650
$62.28
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Funkita One-Piece Swimwear
Bar III
Monarchy Tribal-Print Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit, Only at Macy's
$88$65.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Bar III One-Piece Swimwear
5 A Graphic Swimsuit

A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on

Private Party
Mermaid One Piece Swimsuit in Blue
$99
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Private Party One-Piece Swimwear
shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear
CHRLDR Tres Bien One Piece
$84
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear
Milly
Beach Please One Piece in White
$185
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Milly One-Piece Swimwear
6 A Palm-Print Swimsuit

A post shared by Naty Michele (@natymichele) on

French Connection
Palm Print Swimsuit
$51
from Asos
Buy Now See more French Connection One-Piece Swimwear
Asos
Pink Palm Print Gathered Halter Swimsuit
$51
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear
Swimoutlet One-Piece Swimwear
Peixoto Swimwear Palm Island Isla Full One Piece Swimsuit 8142732
$92
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Swimoutlet One-Piece Swimwear
7 A Long-Sleeved Guard

A post shared by Paula Ordovás (@mypeeptoes) on

Nanette Lepore
King's Road Rash Guard
$108$52
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Nanette Lepore Swimwear
Mara Hoffman
Marimba Zip Front Rash Guard
$280
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear
Luli Fama
Inked Babe Rash Guard
$198
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Luli Fama One-Piece Swimwear
8 A High-Leg Swimsuit

A post shared by GRASIE MERCEDES (@grasiemercedes) on

Asos
Angelic Floral High Neck Bunny Tie Back Swimsuit
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear
Asos
Ruched Plunge High Leg Halter Swimsuit
$26
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear
Minimale Animale
Pink High Leg Swimsuit
$192
from Asos
Buy Now See more Minimale Animale One-Piece Swimwear
