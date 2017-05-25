 Skip Nav
Master the Art of Peruvian Cuisine With These 15+ Must-Know Recipes

You don't need to book a trip to Peru to experience the rich flavors and signature dishes of this incredible country — you can just make these recipes at home. From ceviche and pollo a la brasa to lomo saltado and anticuchos, here are 16 mouthwatering dishes (including a must-sip pisco sour cocktail) you won't be able to stop enjoying.

Latina FoodEasy RecipesPeruvianRecipesFood
