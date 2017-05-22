 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Visiting Machu Picchu? This Is Why You Should Make a Stop in Lima, Peru
Spring
Celebrate Your Love For Avocado With 35+ Amazing Recipes
Thalia
Thalia Has a Style Hack That Involves Wearing Lingerie Outside
Iggy Azalea
10 Things to Know About Anitta, the Singer in Iggy Azalea's New Song, "Switch"
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 7  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Visiting Machu Picchu? This Is Why You Should Make a Stop in Lima, Peru

If you're planning a trip to see Machu Picchu, then it's my duty, as a Peruvian, to suggest you make a stop in Lima, Peru, for a few days. I might be a little biased, but no one has ever said I was wrong after I swore up and down that a trip to the capital of Peru was the way to go and basically forced them to book a stay there. In fact, I can say that everyone I've persuaded has come back to me with a happy belly full of countless pisco sours (our national drink) and trays of fresh ceviche.

But even if food is not your main draw, there's so much to do and see in Lima — and the experience won't compare to your visit to the famous Inca structure in Cuzco. The city that over eight million Peruvians call home truly has it all: beaches, historic sites (we're talking pre-Inca stuff here, people!), cool bars, and two out of the top three restaurants in Latin America. You're feeling it? Then scroll ahead for everything you must see, do, and eat.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina LivingTravel InspirationSummer TravelTravel TipsTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food News
7 Things You Never Knew About Olive Garden, Straight From an Employee
by Erin Cullum
What Fashion Girls Wear Summer 2017
Street Style
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Whole Foods Rotisserie Chicken Ingredients
Food News
The Truth Behind Whole Foods's $10 Rotisserie Chicken
by Erin Cullum
Disney
by Tara Block
Churro Products
Latina Living
18 Churro Products as Irresistible as the Real Thing
by Celia Fernandez
How to Get Rihanna's Style
Rihanna
by Chinea Rodriguez
Why You Shouldn't Check Luggage
Travel
by Hilary White
Thalia's Fashion Tips
Thalia
Thalia Has a Style Hack That Involves Wearing Lingerie Outside
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Wedding Trends 2017
Wedding
These Will Be the Hottest Wedding Trends of 2017
by Tara Block
Diversity in Cheerleading
Cheerleading
How 1 ParaAthlete Team Represents the Changing Culture of Cheerleading
by Savita Iyer
The Jackal Funny "Despacito" Video Spoof
Humor
This Skit Proves "Despacito" Fatigue Is Very Real — but Also Why We Still Can't Quit It
by Kelsey Garcia
Away Madewell Suitcase
Travel
Madewell Collaborated With Away Luggage to Create Your Dream Travel Bag
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds