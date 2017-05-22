Visiting Machu Picchu? This Is Why You Should Make a Stop in Lima, Peru

If you're planning a trip to see Machu Picchu, then it's my duty, as a Peruvian, to suggest you make a stop in Lima, Peru, for a few days. I might be a little biased, but no one has ever said I was wrong after I swore up and down that a trip to the capital of Peru was the way to go and basically forced them to book a stay there. In fact, I can say that everyone I've persuaded has come back to me with a happy belly full of countless pisco sours (our national drink) and trays of fresh ceviche.

But even if food is not your main draw, there's so much to do and see in Lima — and the experience won't compare to your visit to the famous Inca structure in Cuzco. The city that over eight million Peruvians call home truly has it all: beaches, historic sites (we're talking pre-Inca stuff here, people!), cool bars, and two out of the top three restaurants in Latin America. You're feeling it? Then scroll ahead for everything you must see, do, and eat.