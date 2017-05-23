Queen Letizia Is Wearing 1 Leather Piece No Other Royal Could Pull Off

Queen Letizia is here with another look you should file under "outfits we thought no royal would ever wear." The Spanish queen stepped out wearing a burgundy leather top that has so many amazing details, we barely know where to start.

Featuring oversize round buttons, horizontal stitching, cuffed sleeves, and a peplum silhouette, the top gave the queen's petite body some curves, specially over her white pencil skirt. But Letizia didn't stop there, adding yet another special detail to her look by wearing a pair of dangly white floral earrings that deserve a spot in a museum. Scroll ahead to see the royal's outfit from every angle, and find a few leather tops to shop.

