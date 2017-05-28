 Skip Nav
Queen Letizia Wears Outfits No Other Royal Could Pull Off — You'll Want to See Them!
Queen Letizia Wears Outfits No Other Royal Could Pull Off — You'll Want to See Them!

It might only be March, but when you're a queen, you have to start the year strong, pulling out the best your wardrobe can offer from the get-go — and that's exactly what Queen Letizia of Spain has been doing.

The journalist-turned-royal, who normally likes to wear the same classic pieces time and time again, has been showing off some new additions to her wardrobe. It all started with an embellished Felipe Varela teal gown you need to see from the side, moving then to a new office-ready tweed dress and most recently a layered look a fashion stylist would clap for. Keep reading to see those and more outfits Queen Letizia has expertly worn this year so far.

