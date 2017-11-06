1 Look at Queen Letizia's Gorgeous Collection of Ball Gowns, and You'll Be in Love

Queen Letizia's Gowns | Pictures
Even though modern royals prefer affordable dresses from brands like Zara and trendy pieces like comfy track pants, a queen isn't a queen without a serious collection of ball gowns.
In true frugal form, Queen Letizia, who often repeats outfits from head to toe without a care in the world, has worn the same party dresses to royal weddings, galas, dinners, and award ceremonies for the past 10+ years. In fact, since 2004, we've spotted Letizia in only 26 different gowns — hey, for the Queen of Spain, that's not that much! Scroll ahead to ooh and aah over all of them.
