Queen Letizia
The Cutest Pictures of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía of Spain
Music
35 Songs You'll Want to Have Your First Wedding Dance To
Celebrity Couples
41 Photos of Shakira and Gerard Piqué Proving They Are a Match Made in Heaven
1 Look at Queen Letizia's Gorgeous Collection of Ball Gowns, and You'll Be in Love

Even though modern royals prefer affordable dresses from brands like Zara and trendy pieces like comfy track pants, a queen isn't a queen without a serious collection of ball gowns.

In true frugal form, Queen Letizia, who often repeats outfits from head to toe without a care in the world, has worn the same party dresses to royal weddings, galas, dinners, and award ceremonies for the past 10+ years. In fact, since 2004, we've spotted Letizia in only 26 different gowns — hey, for the Queen of Spain, that's not that much! Scroll ahead to ooh and aah over all of them.

A One-Shouldered Ruched Blue Gown
An Off-the-Shoulder Red Gown
A One-Armed Cape Red Gown
A Long-Sleeved Simple Black Gown
A Long-Sleeved Burgundy Gown With Lace Details From Felipe Varela
A Black Short-Sleeved Sheer Mermaid Gown From Carolina Herrera
At a gala for the President of Chile in Madrid in October 2014.
A Royal Blue Ball Gown From Felipe Varela
A Gray Lace Overlay Gown From Felipe Varela
At the inauguration of King Willem-Alexander from the Netherlands in Amsterdam in April 2013.
A Shimmery Lacey Long-Sleeved Gown With Star Details From Felipe Varela
At a dinner for Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands in Amsterdam in April 2013.
A Fitted Scarlett Gown With Sheer Sleeves From Lorenzo Caprile
Wearing a Buff Short-Sleeved Gown With Floral Embellishments
At the wedding of Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling in Stockholm in June 2010.
Wearing a Dove Gray Strapless Gown With Floral Details From Felipe Varela
A One-Shouldered Midnight Blue Column Gown
At a gala for the President of Dominican Republic in Madrid in May 2009.
A Sleeveless Crepe Gown With Rose Details From Lorenzo Caprile
At a gala for the President of Lebanon in Madrid in October 2009.
A Red and Brown Colorblock Dress With a Leaf Motif
An Altered Version of the Same Gown With a Holographic Skirt
A Slinky Silver Gown With a Crystal-Encrusted Train
At a dinner in Madrid in April 2009.
Wearing a Short-Sleeved Ball Gown With Shimmery Details on the Top and Hem
A Strapless Red Cross-Body and Floral Gown
A Periwinkle One-Shouldered Grecian Gown From Felipe Varela
A Sleveless Shimmery Black Gown
A Fuchsia Shirt Gown With a Tiered Skirt
At a dinner for the King of Saudi Arabia in Madrid in July 2008.
The Same Tiered Skirt With a Silk Long-Sleeved Top
