1 Look at Queen Letizia's Gorgeous Collection of Ball Gowns, and You'll Be in Love

Even though modern royals prefer affordable dresses from brands like Zara and trendy pieces like comfy track pants, a queen isn't a queen without a serious collection of ball gowns.

In true frugal form, Queen Letizia, who often repeats outfits from head to toe without a care in the world, has worn the same party dresses to royal weddings, galas, dinners, and award ceremonies for the past 10+ years. In fact, since 2004, we've spotted Letizia in only 26 different gowns — hey, for the Queen of Spain, that's not that much! Scroll ahead to ooh and aah over all of them.