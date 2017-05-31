Queen Letizia Isn't Afraid to Wear a Good Outfit More Than Once — or Twice

When it comes to fashion, no one can call Queen Letizia of Spain wasteful. The royal wears and rewears the same pieces with total confidence — sometimes in the same month — getting photographed at official events and meetings with dignitaries in recycled outfits like it's no big deal.

Whether it's a classic white dress with black leather trimming, a trendy statement jacket, or even a white shirt and A-line skirt combo, the queen knows what styles work for her, reaching for the same outfit from head to toe often. We don't blame her! The classic items in her closet could really carry her through her entire reign. Keep scrolling to see just 30 of the many outfits the queen has grown fond of, then check out her style evolution through the years.