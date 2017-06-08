 Skip Nav
Looking at These Photos Will Convince You Salma Hayek Can Wear Anything
Looking at These Photos Will Convince You Salma Hayek Can Wear Anything

When we see a funky look go down the runway during Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks, we think, "Salma Hayek will probably wear that." Often, we are right, and that's because through the years we've come to know the Mexican actress's style. It's risky, sexy, eclectic, adventurous, and most of all constantly changing. One day, she can sport jeans and a t-shirt; the next, she'll be in a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana look. See what we mean for yourself by scrolling ahead to find Salma's best 2017 style so far.

23 PDA-Filled Moments Between Salma Hayek and Her Husband, Francois-Henri Pinault

