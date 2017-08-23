 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
These Recipes Will Make Avocado-Lovers Totally Lose It
Halloween
12 La Lotería Halloween Costumes You're Going to Want to Start DIY-ing Right Now
Jennifer Lopez
Watch Jennifer Lopez Own the 2001 MTV VMAs With a Performance of "I'm Real"
20 Dresses That Confirm Salma Hayek's Forever Sexy Status

Salma Hayek is a natural beauty who just so happens to have access to some of the most stunning dresses in the entire world. And ever since she gained global fame in the 1990s thanks to roles in films like Desperado and From Dusk Till Dawn, she's been regarded as one of the sexiest women alive.

It's a designation that's pretty hard to argue with, though Salma herself tends to poke fun at her sexy status. One look at these 20 gorgeous outfits from the last 20 years confirms that when it comes to sex appeal, Salma has it in spades. When you're done scrolling through the hotness, check out Salma's secret to the perfect marriage.

Salma Hayek reached for a pink dress for a 1998 premiere of Lethal Weapon 4 in Los Angeles.
In 2005, Salma Hayek's pick was black lace for the Cannes Film Festival closing gala.
Salma Hayek's futuristic, strapless gown stole the show at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.
The net detail on Salma Hayek's Met Gala gown was gorgeous in 2011 in New York City.
Salma Hayek's pink Gucci dress was unmissable at the 2015 Los Angeles County Museum of Art gala.
Salma Hayek turned heads in sheer black at Saint Laurent's October 2015 show in Paris.
Proving a little red dress is unforgettable, Salma Hayek's look from an October 1996 Versace show in New York City is still unmissable.
Salma Hayek's black lace Gucci dress in March 2016 was chic, sexy streetwear.
Few can forget the top Salma Hayek wore to the 1997 Los Angeles premiere of Batman & Robin.
Salma Hayek's daring neckline stole the show at the 2015 Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London.
Salma Hayek brought out the black lace for an Academy Awards party in Los Angeles in 2013.
Nothing stuns on a red carpet like a perfect V-neck gown, as shown by Salma Hayek at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.
Salma Hayek left little to the imagination at the 2000 My VH1 Awards in Los Angeles.
Salma Hayek paired a nude, lacy dress with a choker for a Paris Fashion Week party in January 2012.
The side detail on the dress Salma Hayek wore to the Help Haiti Home gala in January 2015 was too chic to miss.
Salma Hayek knew pink can be a sexy color during May 2016 at the Cannes Film Festival.
Salma Hayek cut an unforgettable figure in 2006 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Los Angeles.
Salma Hayek's minidress was the star of the show at the Puss in Boots premiere in 2011 in Los Angeles.
Salma Hayek wore a red gown with a thigh-high slit for the 2010 Cannes Film Festival.
Salma Hayek's ensemble was tailored to a T at a 2016 Cannes Film Festival party.
