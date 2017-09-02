 Skip Nav
Dinner
The Best Effing Chicken Recipes You'll Ever Eat
Latina Living
My Mom Was Latina, My Dad Isn't — 10 Annoying Comments I'm Tired of Hearing
Halloween
Why You Might Want to Reconsider Dressing Up as a Día de los Muertos Skeleton This Halloween
Watch Salma Hayek's Adorable Daughter, Valentina, Grow Up Before Your Eyes

Mexican actress Salma Hayek and her French businessman husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, are the definition of a power couple, and their daughter, Valentina Paloma, is a gorgeous blend of them both. And because her parents are famous, Valentina, who is now 9 years old, has subsequently grown up in the limelight.

A star since birth, she has been on the guest list for big red carpet movie premieres and high-profile art exhibitions and has even made the occasional appearance on Salma's Instagram in front of her over 3 million followers. Here, see her go from too-cute baby to fashionable kid — all with her beautiful mom by her side.

Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez

