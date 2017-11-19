 Skip Nav
27 PDA-Filled Moments Between Salma Hayek and Her Husband, Francois-Henri Pinault
27 PDA-Filled Moments Between Salma Hayek and Her Husband, Francois-Henri Pinault

It has been eight years since Mexican-born actress Salma Hayek and her husband, French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, married on Valentine's Day in Venice, Italy, with their daughter, Valentina, at their side. Since then, Salma and Francois-Henri have attended countless fashion shows and art exhibitions, generally looking adorable, in love, and happy to show a little PDA.

In honor of the power couple, we're rounding up their sweetest public moments from as far back as the beginning of their courtship in 2006.

At the Hunter Spring '16 show in London on Sept. 19, 2015.
Leaving Stella McCartney's Spring '15 show in Paris on Sept. 29, 2014.
At a private art show in Venice, Italy, in April 2006.
At the Stella McCartney ready-to-wear Fall '09 show in Paris on March 9, 2009.
Arriving at the Saint Laurent show in Paris on June 28, 2015.
At the LACMA Art and Film Gala in LA on Nov. 7, 2015.
At an art exhibition opening in Dinard, France, on June 13, 2009.
At the Gucci Fall '15 show in Milan on Feb. 25, 2015.
At Charlotte Tilbury's Covent Garden flagship launch party in London on Dec. 3, 2015.
At the Fondazione Cini in Venice, Italy, on June 8, 2007.
At the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on May 12, 2010.
At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2013.
At the Goya Cinema Awards in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 19, 2012.
At the LACMA Art and Film Gala on Nov. 1, 2014.
At a fundraiser for UNICEF hosted by Madonna and Gucci in NYC on Feb. 6, 2008.
At the amfAR Gala in Dubai on Dec. 12, 2008.
At the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Feb. 23, 2013.
At the British Fashion Awards in London on Nov. 23, 2015.
At the Saint Laurent Fall '15 show in Paris on March 9, 2015.
At the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 7, 2007.
