27 PDA-Filled Moments Between Salma Hayek and Her Husband, Francois-Henri Pinault

It has been eight years since Mexican-born actress Salma Hayek and her husband, French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, married on Valentine's Day in Venice, Italy, with their daughter, Valentina, at their side. Since then, Salma and Francois-Henri have attended countless fashion shows and art exhibitions, generally looking adorable, in love, and happy to show a little PDA.

In honor of the power couple, we're rounding up their sweetest public moments from as far back as the beginning of their courtship in 2006.