13 of Your Favorite Selena Gomez Moments From Wizards of Waverly Place

Selena Gomez won over our hearts as the smart, trouble-making wizard Alex Russo on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place. The now-24-year-old first took on the role in 2007 and went straight to stardom practically overnight. It's easy to see why — her character was so lovable and had some pretty memorable moments that made us wish we were a wizard, too (like every time she conjured herself out of homework).

Recently, Selena opened up about the possibility of a reunion, and that got us thinking about all the times Alex was our total hero. Keep scrolling to see what we think are Selena's best moments as the teenage wizard.