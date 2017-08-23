Selena Gomez Friendship Quotes
7 Times Selena Gomez Has Proved She's a Girls' Girl
Selena Gomez has been through a lot during her time in the spotlight, and one thing that's taught her is to be aware of the people she surrounds herself with. One of her best friends is fellow pop star Taylor Swift, and the two are so close, they can't help but gush about each other. Reading Selena's best quotes about Taylor and her other friends will make you 1. desperately want to be her friend, and 2. want to text your besties just to tell them how much you appreciate them.
- "She thinks I should constantly surround myself with people who are going to make me better — that are going to challenge and motivate me," she said in 2013 on The Talk when asked about her friendship with Taylor.
- "I would say the biggest lesson that I've been learning since 2016 would definitely be awareness," she said in an Instagram video. "I think it's really important to be aware of, like, the people that you're surrounding yourself with, the people that are purposefully the ones you are spending time with."
- "A bunch of women I look up to and admire are supporting one another, and Taylor has such a beautiful way of bringing people together. That was good for me, because the more I started working, the more uncomfortable I was. I wouldn't trust people, and Taylor has a way of stripping down everything and just getting down to being human. I love that," Selena told Flare in 2015.
- "I've gotten to the point where the label of 'best friend' is so ridiculous. If you have three people in your life that you can trust, you can consider yourself the luckiest person in the whole world," she told Seventeen in 2011.
- "Girl power is almost more powerful and more special that anything we are competing for," Selena told Seventeen in 2014.
- "I don't take anything in my personal life too seriously. I have great friends and a solid group of people I love. I feel like everything else will come organically," she told Teen Vogue in 2012.
- "Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift. If I ever have an issue, Taylor has gone through it. . . . She gives me the most thought-out answers. And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soulmates. Because of her, I haven't lost faith," she told Seventeen in 2009.
Image Source: Getty