All the Times Selena Gomez Has Been a Victim of Ellen DeGeneres's Scares

If you're going on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, you're going to get a good scare. Selena Gomez is one of the many celebrities who can attest to that. She's been terrified by Ellen's antics four times in the past few years (most recently twice in one day). And even though Selena claims she loves to be scared, the singer and actress utters a legitimate scream every time someone jumps behind her or from a box. Keep scrolling to see all the times she's hilariously been a victim of Ellen's scares, and then check out her performance of "Same Old Love" and discussion of lupus on the show.



