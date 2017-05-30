 Skip Nav
17 of Selena Gomez's Sexiest Bikini Photos
Jennifer Lopez
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997
Adriana Lima
23 Times We Almost Didn't Recognize Adriana Lima
Disney
Run! You Only Have a Few Days to Get Margarita Cupcakes at Disneyland and Disney World
17 of Selena Gomez's Sexiest Bikini Photos

You already know Selena Gomez is super sexy, and with even the most minimal insight, you probably also deducted that some of her hottest moments have come to us while she's been at the beach or by the pool in a skimpy swimsuit. And that's because the "Hands to Myself" singer, who is currently on her Revival tour, isn't shy about showing off her gorgeous figure, often sharing sultry bikini photos on her Instagram for all of us to feast on.

Ahead we present to you those pictures and more, without further commentary — because they really don't need it and, let's be honest, you weren't going to read it anyway. Get ready to be sizzled by Selena's hottest bikini photos yet!

56 Times Selena Gomez Was Super Sexy and She Knew It

