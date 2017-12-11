Selena Gomez Teases a New Album Will Be Here "Very Soon" — We Can't Wait!

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Dec 10, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

Selena Gomez might have released three new songs this year, but she hasn't actually released a full album since 2015's Revival. Luckily, that's all about to change! The 25-year-old recently sat down with BBC's The Radio 1 Breakfast Show With Nick Grimshaw, where she revealed new music is coming.

"There is no might; there is an album," she said. "And I think it's fair to say that people know the year I've had, and I've poured my heart into my music and I wanted it to be fresh. It wasn't really about charts for me or numbers. It was more just about what I could creatively do for my music. So, yes, I can successfully say that my inspiration for this next album is in full motion and it will be very soon."

Earlier this year, Gomez revealed she had a kidney transplant due to lupus complications and took time off to recover. She came back with a bang at the American Music Awards to perform her latest single, "Wolves," which was her third EDM-tinged track. According to Gomez, testing out new sounds is all part of her process.

"It's exciting to be in a place where I love surprising people and creating new areas of music I can explore," she continued. "And I'll get to be present, you know? I was taking some time off for my health and it was good, but now I get to be here." She took her teasing a step further after posting a photo of her in the studio on Instagram. "Currently. Until the next year, Here's where I'll be," she captioned the photo, and we can't wait to see what she comes up with.