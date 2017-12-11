 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Selena Gomez Teases a New Album Will Be Here "Very Soon" — We Can't Wait!
Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander
Chandler Riggs
Why The Walking Dead's Latest Victim Comes as Such a Shock
Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Meet the 29 Women Competing For Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Heart on The Bachelor

Selena Gomez 2018 Album Details

Selena Gomez Teases a New Album Will Be Here "Very Soon" — We Can't Wait!

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Selena Gomez might have released three new songs this year, but she hasn't actually released a full album since 2015's Revival. Luckily, that's all about to change! The 25-year-old recently sat down with BBC's The Radio 1 Breakfast Show With Nick Grimshaw, where she revealed new music is coming.

"There is no might; there is an album," she said. "And I think it's fair to say that people know the year I've had, and I've poured my heart into my music and I wanted it to be fresh. It wasn't really about charts for me or numbers. It was more just about what I could creatively do for my music. So, yes, I can successfully say that my inspiration for this next album is in full motion and it will be very soon."

Earlier this year, Gomez revealed she had a kidney transplant due to lupus complications and took time off to recover. She came back with a bang at the American Music Awards to perform her latest single, "Wolves," which was her third EDM-tinged track. According to Gomez, testing out new sounds is all part of her process.

"It's exciting to be in a place where I love surprising people and creating new areas of music I can explore," she continued. "And I'll get to be present, you know? I was taking some time off for my health and it was good, but now I get to be here." She took her teasing a step further after posting a photo of her in the studio on Instagram. "Currently. Until the next year, Here's where I'll be," she captioned the photo, and we can't wait to see what she comes up with.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Selena GomezMusic
Selena Gomez
17 of Selena Gomez's Sexiest Bikini Photos
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Dance Songs For a Wedding
Music
Wedding Music: Over 100 Pop Songs to Get Everyone on the Dance Floor
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Latin Wedding Music Playlist
Music
This Latin Wedding Playlist Will Make All Your Guests Get Up and Dance!
by Vivian Nunez
Latin Wedding First Dance Songs
Music
35 Songs You'll Want to Have Your First Wedding Dance To
by Vivian Nunez
Taylor Swift Reputation Tour Presale
Taylor Swift
What It's Really Like Participating in Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour Presale
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds