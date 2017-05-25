 Skip Nav
Get Selena Gomez's Summer Wardrobe Staples, Don't Shop Again This Season

Selena Gomez Summer Style

Get Selena Gomez's Summer Wardrobe Staples, Don't Shop Again This Season

Selena Gomez's style is 100 all year long, but there's just something about the comfy pieces she wears in the Summer that makes us want to shop straight from her closet. The "Bad Liar" singer, who is getting ready to release a new album, makes seasonal staples like slip-on shoes, white pants, jean cutoffs and bodysuits look fresh.

Take a scroll to see how Selena easily adds a double-buckled belt, wears funky sunglasses, and even plays around with her hair to make an outfit just a little bit more interesting. Then, click on the shoppable links to stock up on Summer pieces you'll be wearing nonstop.

Image Source: Getty
High-Waisted White Leggings
High-Waisted White Leggings
Image Source: Getty / MPI99/Bauer-Griffin
Tribal
Stretch Jersey Flatten It Leggings 22 Women's Casual Pants
$68
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Tribal Leggings
Alo
Women's High Waist Moto Leggings
$114
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Alo Leggings
Beyond Yoga
Can't Quilt You High Waisted Leggings Women's Casual Pants
$99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Beyond Yoga Plus Pants
A Colorblocked Crop Top
A Colorblocked Crop Top
Image Source: Getty / James Devaney
Stella McCartney
Stella Inconic Miracle Cropped Top
$215
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Swimwear
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Colorblocked Bodycon Skirt
$22.90 $15.99
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Skirts
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Colorblock Cropped Tee
$9.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Tees
A Pair of Comfy Sweats
A Pair of Comfy Sweats
Image Source: Getty / Jun Sato
Monrow
Vintage Sweatpants
$113
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Monrow Activewear Pants
Off 5th Activewear Pants
Devin Solid Sweat Pants
$100 $24.99
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more Off 5th Activewear Pants
H&M
Sweatpants
$19.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Activewear Pants
Slide-On Sandals
Slide-On Sandals
Image Source: Getty / GVK/Bauer-Griffin
Birkenstock
Women's Essentials - Arizona Slide Sandal
$34.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Birkenstock Sandals
Everlane
The Slide Sandal
$98
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Sandals
Hinge
Women's 'Mere' Flat Slide Sandal
$59.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Hinge Sandals
Distressed Jean Shorts
Distressed Jean Shorts
Image Source: Getty / James Devaney
One Teaspoon
The Le Wolves
$108
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more One Teaspoon Distressed Denim
Lucky Brand
Boyfriend Short
$69.50 $39.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Lucky Brand Distressed Denim
Rag & Bone
Distressed Boyfriend Shorts
$195
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Shorts
A Body Suit
A Body Suit
Image Source: Getty / Michael Stewart
Free People
Women's Sleeveless Bodysuit
$48
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Free People Sleeveless Tops
Free People
Gia Bodysuit
$58
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Free People Tops
KENDALL + KYLIE
Cami Thong Bodysuit
$75
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more KENDALL + KYLIE Camisoles
A Pleated Skirt
A Pleated Skirt
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall
Simply Be Mid-length Skirts
Wet Look Sunray Pleat Midi Skirt
$67.49
from Simply Be
Buy Now See more Simply Be Mid-length Skirts
Uniqlo
Women High Waist Chiffon Pleated Midi Skirt
$29.90
from Uniqlo
Buy Now See more Uniqlo Mid-length Skirts
Boohoo
Savannah Chiffon Pleated Midi Skirt
$35
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Mid-length Skirts
