5/25/17 POPSUGAR Latina Selena Gomez Summer Style Get Selena Gomez's Summer Wardrobe Staples, Don't Shop Again This Season May 25, 2017 by Alessandra Foresto

Selena Gomez's style is 100 all year long, but there's just something about the comfy pieces she wears in the Summer that makes us want to shop straight from her closet. The "Bad Liar" singer, who is getting ready to release a new album, makes seasonal staples like slip-on shoes, white pants, jean cutoffs and bodysuits look fresh. Take a scroll to see how Selena easily adds a double-buckled belt, wears funky sunglasses, and even plays around with her hair to make an outfit just a little bit more interesting. Then, click on the shoppable links to stock up on Summer pieces you'll be wearing nonstop.

High-Waisted White Leggings
Image Source: Getty / MPI99/Bauer-Griffin
Tribal Stretch Jersey Flatten It Leggings 22 Women's Casual Pants $68 from Zappos
Alo Women's High Waist Moto Leggings $114 from Nordstrom
Beyond Yoga Can't Quilt You High Waisted Leggings Women's Casual Pants $99 from Zappos

A Colorblocked Crop Top
Image Source: Getty / James Devaney
Stella McCartney Stella Inconic Miracle Cropped Top $215 from Saks Fifth Avenue
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Colorblocked Bodycon Skirt $22.90 $15.99 from Forever 21
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Colorblock Cropped Tee $9.90 from Forever 21

A Pair of Comfy Sweats
Image Source: Getty / Jun Sato
Monrow Vintage Sweatpants $113 from shopbop.com
Off 5th Activewear Pants Devin Solid Sweat Pants $100 $24.99 from Off 5th
H&M Sweatpants $19.99 from H&M

Slide-On Sandals
Image Source: Getty / GVK/Bauer-Griffin
Birkenstock Women's Essentials - Arizona Slide Sandal $34.95 from Nordstrom
Everlane The Slide Sandal $98 from Everlane
Hinge Women's 'Mere' Flat Slide Sandal $59.95 from Nordstrom

Distressed Jean Shorts
Image Source: Getty / James Devaney
One Teaspoon The Le Wolves $108 from REVOLVE
Lucky Brand Boyfriend Short $69.50 $39.97 from Nordstrom Rack
Rag & Bone Distressed Boyfriend Shorts $195 from Bloomingdale's

A Body Suit
Image Source: Getty / Michael Stewart
Free People Women's Sleeveless Bodysuit $48 from Nordstrom
Free People Gia Bodysuit $58 from shopbop.com
KENDALL + KYLIE Cami Thong Bodysuit $75 from shopbop.com

A Pleated Skirt
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall
Simply Be Mid-length Skirts Wet Look Sunray Pleat Midi Skirt $67.49 from Simply Be
Uniqlo Women High Waist Chiffon Pleated Midi Skirt $29.90 from Uniqlo
Boohoo Savannah Chiffon Pleated Midi Skirt $35 from BooHoo