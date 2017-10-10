 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
All Your Favorite Fast-Fashion Stores Are Selling Selena Tees, So Get Your Wallet Ready

We all know that true Selena Quintanilla fans have a full stock of tees celebrating the late Tejana singer in their closets. But if you're looking to add a few new t-shirts to your collection, you can just hit the mall. Major retailers have finally caught on and created merchandise to celebrate Selena.

You should act soon, though. When Forever 21 released a few graphic tees, some sold out almost immediately, and the same happened when Urban Outfitters followed suit with its own collection.

Related
16 Selena Gifts That Will Make You Go Bidi Bidi Bom Bom

Selena Black and White T-Shirt
$22
Buy Now
Selena Pose T-Shirt
$23
Buy Now
Selena Amor Prohibido T-Shirt
$22
Buy Now
Selena Foiled Collage Tee
$15
Buy Now
Selena Icon Tee
$15
Buy Now
Selena Tee
$13
Buy Now
Plus-Size Selena Crop Top
$19
Buy Now
Only Love Selena Tee
$15
Buy Now
Eat a Pizza Selena Tee
$15
Buy Now
Selena Profile Tee
$15
Buy Now
Anything For Selenas
$15
Buy Now
Como La Flor Tee
$15
Buy Now
Selena Dreaming of You Tee
$13
Buy Now
Plus-Size Selena Graphic Tee
$16
Buy Now
Selena Black and White T-Shirt ($22-$26)
Selena Pose T-Shirt ($23)
Selena Amor Prohibido T-Shirt ($22-$26)
Selena Signature Tee ($28)
Selena Foiled Collage Tee ($15)
Selena Icon Tee ($15)
Selena Tee ($13)
Plus-Size Selena Crop Top ($19)
Only Love Selena Tee ($15)
Eat a Pizza Selena Tee ($15)
Selena Profile Tee ($15)
Anything For Selenas ($15)
Como La Flor Tee ($15)
Selena Dreaming of You Tee ($13)
Plus-Size Selena Graphic Tee ($16)
Start Slideshow
Rue21Latina FashionSelenaHot TopicForever 21Urban OutfittersTarget
Shop Story
Read Story
Plus-Size Selena Graphic Tee
from
$16
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Tees SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Embroidered Rose Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$34
Fila
Basketball Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$34$9.99
GUESS
Oversized Logo Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Urban Outfitters
Artist Editions Eric Kenney Dreaming Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$30
Urban Outfitters
Bone Thugs E. 1999 Eternal Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$28$14.99
Urban Outfitters Tees AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Must Haves
19 Nostalgic Picks From Urban Outfitters That Will Seriously Take You Back to the '90s
by Krista Jones
Summer
15 Concert Outfits That Go Beyond the T-Shirt and Jeans Combo
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Has a Lot of '90s Pride — Just Look at Her Outfits
by Marina Liao
Nickelodeon
Get a Load of Gigi Hadid's Sweatshirt, and Let the Childhood Memories Come Flooding Back
by Sarah Wasilak
Urban Outfitters Tees AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
christina.patricio
raquelpaivablog
amanda_holstein
gilgu.co
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds