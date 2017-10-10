All Your Favorite Fast-Fashion Stores Are Selling Selena Tees, So Get Your Wallet Ready

We all know that true Selena Quintanilla fans have a full stock of tees celebrating the late Tejana singer in their closets. But if you're looking to add a few new t-shirts to your collection, you can just hit the mall. Major retailers have finally caught on and created merchandise to celebrate Selena.

You should act soon, though. When Forever 21 released a few graphic tees, some sold out almost immediately, and the same happened when Urban Outfitters followed suit with its own collection.