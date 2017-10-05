Crack Open Your Piggybank! Urban Outfitters Is Selling the Coolest Vintage Selena Tees

It's safe to say Selena Quintanilla has one of the most devoted fanbases on planet earth. From tattoos and cookies to illustrations and even nail art, her fans have a knack for showing their Selena love in every imaginable way. One of our favorite methods for displaying our devotion to the "Como La Flor" singer is by sporting cool t-shirts that honor her, and Urban Outfitters is the latest retailer to hop on the ever-growing Selena bandwagon.

The trendy store is now selling vintage-looking tees with some of Selena's most iconic pictures on them, and it looks like they've been pretty popular, as one has unfortunately already sold out. There are still two graphic shirts in stock: a black one with five stunning photo on it and a white one that's technically a men's shirt (but hey, we're all for scoring cool finds in the men's department every now and then!).

People are not-so-surprisingly pretty freakin' psyched about these tees, as they've received raving reviews on UrbanOutfitters.com so far. One happy customer wrote, "Love the vintage look. Great quality and worth the price for the queen!" while another noted, "The picture on the shirt is amazing and the shirt fits well. Really great material as well." We're sold!

We're predicting the remaining two shirts will sell out faster than you can say "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," so shop them below to pick your favorite — or heck, treat yourself to both!