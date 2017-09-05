Midnight Swims Are Just One of the Things Shakira Is Doing to Stay in Shape

Shakira's toned and healthy physique has always been envy-inducing — anyone who has been hypnotized by her belly dancing can attest to that. But the 40-year-old mom of two works hard to keep her body strong, hitting the gym every day or opting for a dance or tennis session. That fitness routine only gets more intense ahead of a world tour.

The Colombian singer is busy prepping for her El Dorado tour, not only planning the set list and choreography, but working out as well. She gave fans a peek at what she's doing to prepare her body, and to your delight, you can easily copy her fitness routine without the need for a personal trainer or any fancy gym equipment.