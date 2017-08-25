 Skip Nav
48 Photos of Shakira and Her Sons That Are Melting Our Hearts

Shakira and her longtime boyfriend, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, live for their two beautiful boys. Four-year-old Milan and 2-year-old Sasha are truly the light of their eyes, so we can't blame them for always posting photos of the two cuties on Instagram.

The 40-year-old Colombian singer snaps photos of her family spending time outdoors, playing soccer, tennis, and basketball together, while Gerard loves to share videos of Milan singing. They are seriously one of the cutest (and most talented) families out there! Keep scrolling to see more photos — they'll make your hearts skip a beat.

