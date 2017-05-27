 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
41 Photos of Shakira and Gerard Piqué Proving They Are a Match Made in Heaven
Grilling
16 Latin Barbecue Recipes to Grill Up Now That It's Nice Out
Shakira
Watch Shakira Perform Your Summer Anthem Featuring Nicky Jam: "Perro Fiel"
Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez Reveals Her Struggle With Anxiety and We Love Her For It
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 42  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
41 Photos of Shakira and Gerard Piqué Proving They Are a Match Made in Heaven

Shakira and Gerard Piqué were destined to be together. The two are head over heels for each other, but that's not all. The couple shares a birthday 10 years apart, have two little ones, and are extraordinarily charitable people, making them a match made in heaven.

Gerard is a hottie with a body, and don't get me started on Shakira. Just take a moment to think about her belly dancing skills. We'll wait! Back? OK, time to look at the best photos of the hot couple. Keep scrolling to see these two lovebirds in action.

Related
48 Photos of Shakira and Her Sons That Are Melting Our Hearts

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityGerard PiquéCelebrity CouplesShakira
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Pioneering Women
This Haircare Cult Brand Was Created by a Seriously Impressive Latina
by Celia Fernandez
The Best Strollers From BuyBuy Baby
Baby Shopping
21 Hot Strollers at BuyBuy Baby
by Lauren Levy
Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken Recipe
Healthy Recipes
The Best Freaking Grilled Chicken You'll Ever Taste
by Alessandra Foresto
Job Search
Ask These 7 Questions at Your Next Job Interview — They Won't Be Expecting Them
by Hilary White
Telenovelas on Netflix
TV
29 Telenovelas to Add to Your Netflix Queue Right Now
by Macy Daniela Martin
Who Will Kill Littlefinger on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
We'd Bet Money That Littlefinger Dies This Way on Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
Did Princess Diana Tell William and Harry About Her Affair?
Prince William
Princess Diana Felt Betrayed by a Tell-All Book — Here's What William Did to Cheer Her Up
by Caitlin Hacker
Selena Gomez's Sexiest Swimsuits
Selena Gomez
It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Shakira El Dorado Launch Party
Shakira
by Celia Fernandez
Beauty Products That Smell Like the 1990s
Nostalgia
10 Totally Tubular Beauty Products That Smell Like the '90s
by Kristin Granero
Mariah Carey's Sexiest Instagram Photos
Mariah Carey
These Sexy Instagrams Show Mariah Carey Looks Better Than Ever
by Alessandra Foresto
Latin Celebrities on Snapchat
Celebrity Snapchat
31 Latino Stars You Should Be Following on Snapchat
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds