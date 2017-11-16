20 Candid Parenting Quotes From Shakira That'll Have You Nodding in Agreement

Ever since Shakira became a mom to Milan and Sasha, you can find her talking about being a parent and how much her life has changed in interview after interview. The Colombian singer likes to share advice on balancing being a mom to two toddlers and staying sane while following a busy work schedule — it does have to do with her longtime partner and the father of her children, Gerard Piqué, always being by her side and sharing parenting responsibilities.

No matter what is going on in life, Shakira always makes time for her 4- and 2-year-olds and even admits to being a bit of a "tiger mom" — just more proof that the 40-year-old isn't afraid to keep it real.