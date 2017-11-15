50+ Photos That Show Shakira Has Changed a Lot in the Past 17 Years but Also Not at All

 Skip Nav
Shakira's hair color might have flipped and flopped, but through our deep dive through photos of her taken in the past 17 years, we've found some consistencies. First, there's her sweet smile. Shakira isn't afraid to flash her dimples, always waving and posing for the cameras at red carpets, concerts, and even while out and about. Then, there's her wild and curly long hair (with a brief intermission for a bob in 2012 that honestly we had totally forgotten about). And, of course — how could we not say this? — there's the Colombian singer's hard-rock abs, probably a result of hours on stage belly dancing and shaking her hips.

Whether you got to know Shakira during the Latin explosion of the late '90s or knew all the lyrics to her first album, Pies Descalzos, by memory, you will appreciate how much she looks like herself but has also somehow managed to evolve through the years, just like her music. Look ahead for more than 50 photos of Shakira, starting in 1999, the year she was nominated for her first Grammy and broke into American radio with her MTV Unplugged.

