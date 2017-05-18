15 Shakira Music Videos That Are Too Hot to Handle

Shakira's hips certainly don't lie — and her music videos are an endless source of proof. Whether she's belly dancing like a pro (covered in grease if we're going back to the "La Tortura" days) or rolling around with Rihanna à la "Can't Remember to Forget You," the Colombian-born singer's sexiness never ceases to shine through her music and its video counterparts.

Her songs are so catchy that even the biggest nondancer will want to get up and follow her sizzling moves. Don't believe us? Read on to rewatch 15 of Shakira's hottest music videos. Then, check out the Zumba moves to her hit new song with Carlos Vives, "La Bicicleta."