Sofia Vergara Has an Airport Uniform — and You Will Too After Seeing These Photos
Sofia Vergara Has an Airport Uniform — and You Will Too After Seeing These Photos

Sofia Vergara has always been very vocal about how much she loves to dress up for red carpets, but when it comes to putting together a look to get on a long plane ride, her style is the total opposite.

The Modern Family actress has developed a formula: she loves rocking a pair of dark leggings or jeans, a sweater (sometimes with a jacket on top), workout sneakers, and a statement bag, occasionally adding a scarf or a hat and always wearing a pair of sunglasses. She is so used to traveling that she knows the number one rule is to be comfortable but still look chic — she's not one to wear dresses and heels. Check out her very relatable travel style ahead.

