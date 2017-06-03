 Skip Nav
Sofia Vergara's Hottest Looks Through the Years

Sofia Vergara is definitely a confident woman. The Modern Family actress is outspoken, not afraid to make fun of herself, a powerhouse when it comes to her career, and the ruler of any red carpet she steps on. The star proudly (and rightly so!) displays her curvy body in revealing outfits.

From her supersexy and wedding-worthy Marchesa gown at the 2015 Met Gala to the mermaid-inspired sequined Zuhair Murad dress she wore to the 2012 Emmy Awards, Sofia has been blessing us with her stunning body for years. Keep scrolling to take a look at her sexiest and most curve-showing outfits, then the workout routine she follows to stay fit.

Latina FashionLatina CelebrityCelebrity EvolutionsSofia VergaraCelebrity Style
