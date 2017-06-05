 Skip Nav
100 Traditional Baby Boy Names in Spanish You'll Just Love
Spanish Baby Boy Names

100 Traditional Baby Boy Names in Spanish You'll Just Love

If you're having a hard time deciding what to call your baby boy, we're here to help. Consider this list of popular names in Spanish. The names below aren't new — they come straight from the United States Social Security Administration — but sure are beautiful classics, still around for just that reason. From the traditional José (consider compounding it with another name in this list for a more unique spin) to the less common Maximiliano, here are 100 possibilities for that growing baby bump.

  1. Adrián
  2. Adriel
  3. Alan
  4. Alberto
  5. Aldo
  6. Alejandro
  7. Alfonso
  8. Alfredo
  9. Alonso
  10. Alvaro
  11. Andrés
  12. Ángel
  13. Antonio
  14. Armando
  15. Arturo
  16. Benjamín
  17. Bruno
  18. Carlos
  19. Carmelo
  20. César
  21. Cristián
  22. Cruz
  23. Daniel
  24. Dario
  25. David
  26. Diego
  27. Eduardo
  28. Elian
  29. Elias
  30. Eliseo
  31. Emiliano
  32. Emilio
  33. Ernesto
  34. Esteban
  35. Ezequiel
  36. Fabián
  37. Felipe
  38. Felix
  39. Fernando
  40. Francisco
  41. Gabriel
  42. Gael
  43. Gerardo
  44. Guillermo
  45. Gustavo
  46. Héctor
  47. Hugo
  48. Iván
  49. Jaime
  50. Javier
  51. Jesús
  52. Joaquín
  53. Jorge
  54. José
  55. Josue
  56. Juan
  57. Julián
  58. Julio
  59. Leandro
  60. Leo
  61. Leonardo
  62. Leonidas
  63. Lorenzo
  64. Lucas
  65. Luciano
  66. Luis
  67. Manuel
  68. Marcelo
  69. Marco
  70. Mario
  71. Martín
  72. Mateo
  73. Mauricio
  74. Maximiliano
  75. Miguel
  76. Nicolás
  77. Noel
  78. Omar
  79. Orión
  80. Orlando
  81. Óscar
  82. Pablo
  83. Pedro
  84. Rafael
  85. Ramón
  86. Raul
  87. Ricardo
  88. Roberto
  89. Rodolfo
  90. Rodrigo
  91. Rogelio
  92. Rolando
  93. Salvador
  94. Samuel
  95. Santiago
  96. Sebastián
  97. Sergio
  98. Tomás
  99. Vicente
  100. Victor

Having a girl? Here are 100 options for her.

