100 Traditional Baby Boy Names in Spanish You'll Just Love

If you're having a hard time deciding what to call your baby boy, we're here to help. Consider this list of popular names in Spanish. The names below aren't new — they come straight from the United States Social Security Administration — but sure are beautiful classics, still around for just that reason. From the traditional José (consider compounding it with another name in this list for a more unique spin) to the less common Maximiliano, here are 100 possibilities for that growing baby bump.

Adrián Adriel Alan Alberto Aldo Alejandro Alfonso Alfredo Alonso Alvaro Andrés Ángel Antonio Armando Arturo Benjamín Bruno Carlos Carmelo César Cristián Cruz Daniel Dario David Diego Eduardo Elian Elias Eliseo Emiliano Emilio Ernesto Esteban Ezequiel Fabián Felipe Felix Fernando Francisco Gabriel Gael Gerardo Guillermo Gustavo Héctor Hugo Iván Jaime Javier Jesús Joaquín Jorge José Josue Juan Julián Julio Leandro Leo Leonardo Leonidas Lorenzo Lucas Luciano Luis Manuel Marcelo Marco Mario Martín Mateo Mauricio Maximiliano Miguel Nicolás Noel Omar Orión Orlando Óscar Pablo Pedro Rafael Ramón Raul Ricardo Roberto Rodolfo Rodrigo Rogelio Rolando Salvador Samuel Santiago Sebastián Sergio Tomás Vicente Victor

Having a girl? Here are 100 options for her.