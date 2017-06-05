Spanish Baby Boy Names
100 Traditional Baby Boy Names in Spanish You'll Just Love
If you're having a hard time deciding what to call your baby boy, we're here to help. Consider this list of popular names in Spanish. The names below aren't new — they come straight from the United States Social Security Administration — but sure are beautiful classics, still around for just that reason. From the traditional José (consider compounding it with another name in this list for a more unique spin) to the less common Maximiliano, here are 100 possibilities for that growing baby bump.
- Adrián
- Adriel
- Alan
- Alberto
- Aldo
- Alejandro
- Alfonso
- Alfredo
- Alonso
- Alvaro
- Andrés
- Ángel
- Antonio
- Armando
- Arturo
- Benjamín
- Bruno
- Carlos
- Carmelo
- César
- Cristián
- Cruz
- Daniel
- Dario
- David
- Diego
- Eduardo
- Elian
- Elias
- Eliseo
- Emiliano
- Emilio
- Ernesto
- Esteban
- Ezequiel
- Fabián
- Felipe
- Felix
- Fernando
- Francisco
- Gabriel
- Gael
- Gerardo
- Guillermo
- Gustavo
- Héctor
- Hugo
- Iván
- Jaime
- Javier
- Jesús
- Joaquín
- Jorge
- José
- Josue
- Juan
- Julián
- Julio
- Leandro
- Leo
- Leonardo
- Leonidas
- Lorenzo
- Lucas
- Luciano
- Luis
- Manuel
- Marcelo
- Marco
- Mario
- Martín
- Mateo
- Mauricio
- Maximiliano
- Miguel
- Nicolás
- Noel
- Omar
- Orión
- Orlando
- Óscar
- Pablo
- Pedro
- Rafael
- Ramón
- Raul
- Ricardo
- Roberto
- Rodolfo
- Rodrigo
- Rogelio
- Rolando
- Salvador
- Samuel
- Santiago
- Sebastián
- Sergio
- Tomás
- Vicente
- Victor
Having a girl? Here are 100 options for her.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Grace Hitchcock