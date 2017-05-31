100 Beautiful Spanish Baby Girl Names to Consider

 Skip Nav
Congratulations — you're having a baby girl! Now, on to the fun yet difficult task of naming her. If you're looking for a way to honor your Latina roots or simply want a name that rolls off the tongue next to your last name, take a look at the list below. These 100 names have been some of the most popular monikers in Spanish in the past few years, according to the United States Social Security Administration. But even having earned a spot on the register, they're unique and simply beautiful. We hope you find a name for your little one here!

  1. Adriana
  2. Alana
  3. Alejandra
  4. Alexa
  5. Alexandra
  6. Alicia
  7. Alondra
  8. Amanda
  9. Amaya
  10. Amelia
  11. Ana
  12. Andrea
  13. Angélica
  14. Anita
  15. Ariadna
  16. Ariana
  17. Astrid
  18. Aurora
  19. Belén
  20. Bianca
  21. Camila
  22. Carmen
  23. Carolina
  24. Catalina
  25. Cecilia
  26. Celeste
  27. Celia
  28. Claudia
  29. Cristina
  30. Daniela
  31. Dariana
  32. Diana
  33. Dulce
  34. Elena
  35. Erica
  36. Esmeralda
  37. Estrella
  38. Eva
  39. Fabiana
  40. Fabiola
  41. Fatima
  42. Frida
  43. Gabriela
  44. Génesis
  45. Gloria
  46. Guadalupe
  47. Isabel
  48. Ivana
  49. Jimena
  50. Julia
  51. Juliana
  52. Karina
  53. Karla
  54. Kiara
  55. Laura
  56. Liliana
  57. Linda
  58. Lisa
  59. Lola
  60. Lorena
  61. Lucia
  62. Luciana
  63. Luna
  64. Luz
  65. Maria
  66. Mariana
  67. Mariela
  68. Mercedes
  69. Mia
  70. Micaela
  71. Miranda
  72. Monica
  73. Nadia
  74. Natalia
  75. Nora
  76. Pamela
  77. Paola
  78. Patricia
  79. Paula
  80. Penelope
  81. Perla
  82. Rosa
  83. Sandra
  84. Sara
  85. Selena
  86. Sofia
  87. Sonia
  88. Talia
  89. Tatiana
  90. Teresa
  91. Valentina
  92. Valeria
  93. Vanessa
  94. Vera
  95. Veronica
  96. Victoria
  97. Vivian
  98. Viviana
  99. Yesenia
  100. Ximena

Having a boy? Here are 100 options for him.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Grace Hitchcock
Latina LivingLatina MomsGirls NamesBaby NamesBabiesPregnancy
