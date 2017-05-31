Spanish Baby Girl Names
100 Beautiful Spanish Baby Girl Names to Consider
Congratulations — you're having a baby girl! Now, on to the fun yet difficult task of naming her. If you're looking for a way to honor your Latina roots or simply want a name that rolls off the tongue next to your last name, take a look at the list below. These 100 names have been some of the most popular monikers in Spanish in the past few years, according to the United States Social Security Administration. But even having earned a spot on the register, they're unique and simply beautiful. We hope you find a name for your little one here!
- Adriana
- Alana
- Alejandra
- Alexa
- Alexandra
- Alicia
- Alondra
- Amanda
- Amaya
- Amelia
- Ana
- Andrea
- Angélica
- Anita
- Ariadna
- Ariana
- Astrid
- Aurora
- Belén
- Bianca
- Camila
- Carmen
- Carolina
- Catalina
- Cecilia
- Celeste
- Celia
- Claudia
- Cristina
- Daniela
- Dariana
- Diana
- Dulce
- Elena
- Erica
- Esmeralda
- Estrella
- Eva
- Fabiana
- Fabiola
- Fatima
- Frida
- Gabriela
- Génesis
- Gloria
- Guadalupe
- Isabel
- Ivana
- Jimena
- Julia
- Juliana
- Karina
- Karla
- Kiara
- Laura
- Liliana
- Linda
- Lisa
- Lola
- Lorena
- Lucia
- Luciana
- Luna
- Luz
- Maria
- Mariana
- Mariela
- Mercedes
- Mia
- Micaela
- Miranda
- Monica
- Nadia
- Natalia
- Nora
- Pamela
- Paola
- Patricia
- Paula
- Penelope
- Perla
- Rosa
- Sandra
- Sara
- Selena
- Sofia
- Sonia
- Talia
- Tatiana
- Teresa
- Valentina
- Valeria
- Vanessa
- Vera
- Veronica
- Victoria
- Vivian
- Viviana
- Yesenia
- Ximena
