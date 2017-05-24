The Swimwear You Need This Summer

We're impatiently counting the days until we're able to escape to a tropical beach, bring out our favorite sunglasses and light dresses, and put on a brand-new swimsuit.

To make sure we're all ready for that warm trip on the horizon, we've put together this inspiring shopping list of new swimwear as modeled by some of your favorite Latina fashion bloggers. Next time you're on the beach, you'll be rocking white, a low-back one-piece, and even mesh. Keep reading to find the trends you'll be loving this season.