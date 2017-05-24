 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Swimwear You Need This Summer
Collective Stories
13 Avocado Toast Toppings You Probably Haven't Tried Yet
Spring Beauty
5 Facialist-Approved Homemade Avocado Face Masks That Guarantee Glowing Skin in Minutes
Shakira
How Shakira Stays So Damn Fit, According to Her Instagram
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 12  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Swimwear You Need This Summer

We're impatiently counting the days until we're able to escape to a tropical beach, bring out our favorite sunglasses and light dresses, and put on a brand-new swimsuit.

To make sure we're all ready for that warm trip on the horizon, we've put together this inspiring shopping list of new swimwear as modeled by some of your favorite Latina fashion bloggers. Next time you're on the beach, you'll be rocking white, a low-back one-piece, and even mesh. Keep reading to find the trends you'll be loving this season.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina FashionFashion InstagramFashion InstagramsSummer FashionSpring FashionSwimwearGet The LookSummerSpring BreakSpringStreet StyleShoppingVacation
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
Wedding First Dance Songs
Music
Wedding Music Ideas: 100 Songs For Your First Dance
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Mr. Rogers Quotes
Wellness
20 Mr. Rogers Quotes That Will Leave You in a Puddle of Happy Tears
by Hilary White
Street Style
Everything They're Wearing at Australian Fashion Week
by Hannah Weil McKinley
The Best Sporty Swimwear 2017
Shopping
by Krista Jones
Animal-Print Trend 2017
Spring Fashion
by Sarah Wasilak
Eva Longoria Wide Leg Pants at Cannes Film Festival 2017
Eva Longoria
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Dance Songs For a Wedding
Music
Wedding Music: Over 100 Pop Songs to Get Everyone on the Dance Floor
by Shannon Vestal Robson
How to Wear a Crop Top | Street Style
Street Style
by Sarah Wasilak
Lauren Conrad Baby Shower Dress
Lauren Conrad
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Swimsuits For Big Hips
Swimwear
13 Swimsuits That Will Flatter Your Hips Like Whoa
by Sarah Wasilak
Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Drop Two Collection
Spring Fashion
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds