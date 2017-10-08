 Skip Nav
Hispanic Heritage Month
30 Stories That Celebrate Your Latinx Heritage
Humor
11 Latino Life Hacks You (and Your Grandma) Swear By
Bruno Mars
7 Sure Signs You Are Obsessed With Bruno Mars

Tequila Advent Calendar 2017

Have Yourself a Boozy Little Christmas With This Glorious Tequila Advent Calendar

Don't get us wrong — we love indulging in a daily chocolate treat from traditional Advent calendars, but sometimes we're craving something a bit, er, stronger to aid in our Christmas countdown. Enter boozy Advent calendars, the answer to our wildest holiday dreams. We recently discovered Drinks by the Dram, a glorious company that makes all the spirit-filled calendars our Christmas-loving hearts could ever desire, and perhaps the best option of them all is its 2017 Tequila Advent Calendar. Just writing the words "tequila Advent calendar" in succession is getting us psyched!

This festive calendar is jam-packed with 24 different 30-milliliter bottles of tequila from both boutique and widely known producers all over Mexico, including Don Julio 1942 Tequila and Casa Noble Anejo, to name a few. Each day leading up to Christmas is like a different boozy surprise, allowing you to sip your way through the holidays. Who needs to light the fireplace when you've got some smooth tequila to warm you to your core, am I right?

The tequila-filled Advent calendar is now available for purchase for $166. We suggest placing your order ASAP, because agave-lovers everywhere are sure to snatch up this boozy box quicker than you can say, "Shots, anyone?"

Join the conversation
Latina FoodHappy HourChristmasAlcoholTequilaHoliday
Disney
Primark Has Adorable Disney Ornaments For $5! And Just Wait Until You See the PJs
by Tara Block
Tyler Florence's Mashed Potatoes Recipe
Recipes
Tyler Florence's Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Make Mashed Potatoes
by Anna Monette Roberts
Gluhwein Mulled Wine Recipe
Holiday Food
The Award For the Coziest Fall Drink Goes to This Mulled Wine
by Erin Cullum
Harry Potter Gifts
Holiday Entertainment
40+ Magical Presents For Harry Potter Fans
by Becky Kirsch
Popular Toys 2017
Holiday
We're Calling It: These Will Be the Hottest Toys of the Holiday Season
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds