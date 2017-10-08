Have Yourself a Boozy Little Christmas With This Glorious Tequila Advent Calendar

Don't get us wrong — we love indulging in a daily chocolate treat from traditional Advent calendars, but sometimes we're craving something a bit, er, stronger to aid in our Christmas countdown. Enter boozy Advent calendars, the answer to our wildest holiday dreams. We recently discovered Drinks by the Dram, a glorious company that makes all the spirit-filled calendars our Christmas-loving hearts could ever desire, and perhaps the best option of them all is its 2017 Tequila Advent Calendar. Just writing the words "tequila Advent calendar" in succession is getting us psyched!

This festive calendar is jam-packed with 24 different 30-milliliter bottles of tequila from both boutique and widely known producers all over Mexico, including Don Julio 1942 Tequila and Casa Noble Anejo, to name a few. Each day leading up to Christmas is like a different boozy surprise, allowing you to sip your way through the holidays. Who needs to light the fireplace when you've got some smooth tequila to warm you to your core, am I right?

The tequila-filled Advent calendar is now available for purchase for $166. We suggest placing your order ASAP, because agave-lovers everywhere are sure to snatch up this boozy box quicker than you can say, "Shots, anyone?"