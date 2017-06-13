 Skip Nav
You Won't Fully Appreciate the Beauty of Thalia's Wedding Dress Until You See It Up Close

Thalia and her music mogul husband, Tommy Mottola, have been married for over 16 years. The entertainment industry power couple tied the knot on Dec. 2, 2000 at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City in an elaborate ceremony worthy of royalty. Fast forward to 2016 and the pair has two beautiful children, 9-year-old Sabrina and 5-year-old Matthew, and are more in love than ever — thanks to Thalia's relationship secrets.

In honor of their anniversary, we're reminiscing with these throwback photos of their big day, featuring Thalia wearing a gown with a seriously impressive train by Mexican designer Mitzy, and looking glam after the ceremony in a chic fur coat. (Side note: how do these two not age?) Keep scrolling to see more pictures of their wedding, then check out Thalia's best beauty tips.

