From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age

There must be something in the water of Latin America or a set of special Benjamin Button genes, because these Latina celebrities are somehow aging backwards instead of forward. It takes just one look at these throwback pictures to see their skin is smoother, their bodies more banging, and their hair fuller — the definition of aging beautifully and gracefully. Keep scrolling to see what we mean.

Salma Hayek
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
Jennifer Lopez
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
Shakira
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
Thalía
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
Sofia Vergara
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
Roselyn Sanchez
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
Eva Longoria
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
Eva Mendes
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
Gloria Estefan
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
Demi Lovato
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
Zoe Saldana
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
America Ferrera
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
Christina Milian
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
Selena Gomez
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
