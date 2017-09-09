Sexy and Scary Halloween Costume Inspiration From Your Favorite Victoria's Secret Angels

You already look to your favorite Victoria's Secret Angels for street style inspiration, workout ideas, and even beauty tips, but we're here to tell you you should turn to them for inspiration for your Halloween costume this year. Trust us when we say Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, and Lais Ribeiro all know how to nail the perfect disguise on Oct. 31.

They might model sexy lingerie on the runway and in ads, but once Halloween rolls around, their outfits turn terrifying at times, cute and pop-culture-inspired at others. Look ahead for 18 ideas straight from the Angels' Instagram feeds.