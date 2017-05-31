 Skip Nav
14 Times Joan Smalls Was the Workout Buddy of Our Dreams

We're calling it: Joan Smalls might be one of the fittest models out there. The Puerto Rican beauty — and Puma rep — maintains her svelte figure with an impressively dynamic workout routine that's pretty well-documented on her Instagram — much to the delight of her near two million followers.

From her high-intensity kickboxing sessions to low-key bike rides through Brooklyn, NY, Joan is pretty much our dream workout buddy — aside from, of course, Jennifer Lopez, who would swiftly kick our butts into shape. Look ahead for all the sweat-inducing proof you need.

Latina FitnessLatina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsJoan SmallsCelebrity FitnessModelsWorkout
