10 Too-Real Struggles Latinas Trying to Lose Weight Will Understand

Let me preface this by saying that, in general, losing weight is no easy feat. Add Latin culture — deliciously salty and carb-filled food, family members who don't understand dieting, often unrealistic body and beauty standards — into the mix, and it can feel like an uphill battle that arroz con pollo and asados are endlessly trying to derail.

Know the feeling? Read on for the totally real struggles I've faced in my own personal weight loss/maintenance/just-trying-to-be-healthier journey as a Panamanian American with very persistent relatives, and a deep love for tacos. Then, take a scroll through some delightful guilt-free recipes.

Latest Latina
