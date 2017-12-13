 Skip Nav
20 Recipes That'll Help You Stick to Your Healthy-Eating Goals
Fast and Easy
These Recipes Will Make Avocado-Lovers Totally Lose It
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Is the Royal With the Best Accessories We've Ever Seen
Healthy Recipes
25 Delicious Mexican Recipes That Are Actually Healthy — Yes, HEALTHY!
20 Recipes That'll Help You Stick to Your Healthy-Eating Goals

We're proponents of healthy eating all year long — with the occasional indulgence, of course. But we also know that it's hard to kick-start a commitment to sticking with a better eating program and a strong fitness routine. Another thing we know for sure? No one wants to sacrifice flavor. That's why we put together a list of 20 scrumptious versions of your favorite dishes that cut down the calories but none of the taste. Keep reading to find the recipes.

Plantain "Rice" and Beans
Avocado and Sunflower Seed Snack
Tortilla Soup With Jicama Noodles
Crockpot Healthy Turkey Burritos
Vegan Chipotle Carrot Queso
Crockpot Cuban Chicken Rice Bowls
Pomegranate Fennel Quinoa Salad
Baked Eggs With Cuban Sofrito
Quinoa Oatmeal With Ginger-Peach Compote
Sweet Potato Green Rice Burrito Bowls
Blueberry Avocado Kale Smoothie
Veggie-Fajita-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Spaghetti Squash Burrito Bowl
Avocado and Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad With Skinny Chipotle-Lime Ranch
Slow-Cooker Chicken Fajitas
Quinoa Chicken Chili
Spiralized Arroz Con Fideos
Spicy Chipotle Salmon Tacos
Quinoa-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Roasted Butternut Squash Chipotle Salsa
