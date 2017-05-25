 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Our Prayers Have Been Answered: You Can Get Micheladas at Disneyland
Dinner
31 Taco Recipes That Prove You Can Eat Tacos For a Month Without Getting Bored
Cannes Film Festival
We Can't Even Count the Amount of Awards All the Mexican Talent in This 1 Photo Has
Recipes
Master the Art of Peruvian Cuisine With These 15+ Must-Know Recipes

Where to Get Micheladas at Disneyland

Our Prayers Have Been Answered: You Can Get Micheladas at Disneyland

A post shared by My Disney Appetite (@mydisneyappetite) on

Sometimes all you need is a refreshing michelada to make your day better, and now we know where to find them at Disneyland's California Adventure. The spicy Mexican drink — usually made with beer, tomato juice, hot sauce, and Tajín — is the best way to top off a trip to the happiest place on Earth.

So where can you find them? Though Disney's site doesn't list any restaurants or stands serving the drink, according to Instagram, you should head to Hollywood Land and can find them "near the Monsters Inc. ride." Yelp also says Cove Bar in Paradise Pier is an option.

We suggest you go after that drink and pair it with an amazing deep-fried elote from Paradise Garden Grill, or just sip on it while you wait in line to get on a ride. Excuse us while we book a trip stat!

ADVERTISEMENT

A post shared by Rose Ariana (@lovelydisneydork_) on

Join the conversation
Latina FoodDisneylandMexicanDisneyHappy HourBeerDrinksCocktailsFood
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Demi Lovato
23 of Demi Lovato's Most Body-Positive and Confident Workout Pictures
by Macy Daniela Martin
Creative Fruit Recipes For Kids
Food and Activities
11 Creative Recipes to Get Your Kids to Eat More Fruit
by Marina Liao
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Latina Food
This Insane Tostones Burger Will Make You Ditch Regular Buns For Good
by Victoria Messina
Latin Strawberry Cocktail Recipes
Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Avocado Toast Toppings
Collective Stories
13 Avocado Toast Toppings You Probably Haven't Tried Yet
by Alessandra Foresto
$5 Meals
Budget Tips
Make These 86 Amazing Meals For $5 or Less
by Emily Co
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Pan Dulce and Nopal Cake Pops
Dessert
Honey, This Bakery Shrunk Pan Dulce Into a Bite-Size Cake Pop
by Kelsey Garcia
Taco Love GIFs
Humor
10 Reasons You Should Have a Hot Romance With Tacos
by Macy Daniela Martin
Avocado Smoothie Recipes
Recipes
6 Crazy-Good Avocado Smoothie Recipes That'll Kick-Start Your Healthy Day
by Macy Daniela Martin
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds