Our Prayers Have Been Answered: You Can Get Micheladas at Disneyland

Sometimes all you need is a refreshing michelada to make your day better, and now we know where to find them at Disneyland's California Adventure. The spicy Mexican drink — usually made with beer, tomato juice, hot sauce, and Tajín — is the best way to top off a trip to the happiest place on Earth.

So where can you find them? Though Disney's site doesn't list any restaurants or stands serving the drink, according to Instagram, you should head to Hollywood Land and can find them "near the Monsters Inc. ride." Yelp also says Cove Bar in Paradise Pier is an option.

We suggest you go after that drink and pair it with an amazing deep-fried elote from Paradise Garden Grill, or just sip on it while you wait in line to get on a ride. Excuse us while we book a trip stat!

