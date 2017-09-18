A Look Back at the Men in Christina Aguilera's Life

Christina Aguilera has been at the forefront of the music industry since she was just 19 years old, and just as we fell in love with her, we were enamored with some of the relationships she was in. The star has been in a few major relationships, two with the fathers of her kids, but we will never, ever forget the rumors either . . . like that time Christina was said to be dating a certain heartthrob who we still drool over to this day. Do you have any guesses? If not, don't worry, because we have the answer — along with all the other men the 36-year-old has been linked to through the years.