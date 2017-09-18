 Skip Nav
Celebrity Snapchat
31 Latino Stars You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Queen Letizia
The Evolution of Queen Letizia and King Felipe's Love
Queen Letizia
30 Styling Tricks We're Stealing From Queen Letizia and Never Giving Back
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A Look Back at the Men in Christina Aguilera's Life

Christina Aguilera has been at the forefront of the music industry since she was just 19 years old, and just as we fell in love with her, we were enamored with some of the relationships she was in. The star has been in a few major relationships, two with the fathers of her kids, but we will never, ever forget the rumors either . . . like that time Christina was said to be dating a certain heartthrob who we still drool over to this day. Do you have any guesses? If not, don't worry, because we have the answer — along with all the other men the 36-year-old has been linked to through the years.

Related
These Sexy Instagrams of Christina Aguilera Prove That She'll Always Be Xtina

Rumor: Enrique Iglesias
Rumor: Fred Durst
Confirmed: Jorge Santos
Rumor: Carson Daly
Confirmed: Jordan Bratman
Confirmed: Matthew D. Rutler
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity RelationshipsChristina Aguilera
Join The Conversation
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Relatable Family In an Intimate Video
by Caitlin Hacker
Christina Aguilera's Most Outrageous Outfits
Christina Aguilera
The Most Outrageous Outfits Christina Aguilera Has Worn Through the Years
by Celia Fernandez
Christina Aguilera '90s Style Pictures
Halloween
Christina Aguilera's Most Memorable — and Dirrty — Style Moments From the '90s
by Sarah Wasilak
Christina Aguilera Hair Evolution
Christina Aguilera
Your Head Will Spin at How Many Hairstyles Christina Aguilera Has Had Through the Years
by Celia Fernandez
Christina Aguilera's Sexiest Instagram Photos
Christina Aguilera
These Sexy Instagrams of Christina Aguilera Prove That She'll Always Be Xtina
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds