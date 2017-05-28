16 Fierce Zumba-Inspired Workouts on YouTube That You Can (and Should) Do at Home

Love to Zumba? Good news: you don't need a gym membership or a Groupon to get in on the hip-shaking (and calorie-burning!) fun. Plenty of certified Zumba instructors actually upload their choreography to YouTube for anyone to follow along. The obvious downside is not having anyone there to point out your mistakes, but if you have two left feet, you might just view that as a positive.

Either way, trying out a new workout is a great way to jumpstart your healthy 2017 goals! Keep scrolling to follow along as these professionals demonstrate superhot routines set to some of your favorite Latin songs. Then, turn up our extra-motivating playlist.

— Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto

