 Skip Nav
Romantic Comedies
101 Romantic Movies You Can Stream on Netflix Tonight
Advice
How to Survive the Holidays Alone
Wedding
50 Bridal Shower Theme Ideas
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Is Love in the Stars? Check Your 2018 Zodiac Forecast

Next year, love may be in the air (if you're a lucky sign, that is). Now that 2017 is coming to a close, it's time to open your hearts to new relationships, ones both platonic and intimate. You may have gotten engaged or married or rekindled a previous flame this past year — and if so, congrats! — or maybe you're single and waiting to find your perfect match. (And, if you're curious, here's a way to know which signs you're most compatible with.) Even if you have been fortunate to find your "person," there's always room for more connections in life. After all, close, personal relationships can improve health and happiness. Good news: we have a quick guide as to what the new year holds in terms of love, thanks to astrologer Valerie Mesa, who spoke with POPSUGAR. Get your 2018 love forecast now!

Related
Sexual Traits You Might Have Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Popsugar InterviewsNew YearAstrologyRelationshipsDating
Online Dating
Here's Where to Find Your New Favorite Dating App
by Tara Block
Weight-Loss Rules That Work
New Year
10 Weight-Loss Rules That Work
by Leta Shy
Why Do I Want to Have Sex With My Ex?
Relationships
The Weird, Psychological Reason We Crave Sex With Our Exes
by YourTango
Meeting Your Boyfriend's Family For the First Time
Holiday Living
Nervous About Meeting His Family Over the Holidays? Read This First
by Laura Lifshitz
Kissing GIFs
Relationships
85 Types of Kisses Everyone Should Experience at Least Once
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds