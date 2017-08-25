Follow the (Zodiac) Signs to Great Sex

Even if you read your daily or weekly horoscope for fun, you might roll your eyes at the concept of astrological compatibility. But what if great sex is written in the stars, and "hey baby, what's your sign?" doesn't deserve its corny reputation?

I'm not saying that you should make major love and sex decisions based on astrology, but I do know that chemistry is difficult to define and explain, and I've found I definitely have more chemistry with some signs than others. If you're looking to achieve off-the-charts chemistry (aren't we all?) with a lover, it certainly can't hurt to consult the astrological charts. Discover your best bedroom chemistry with our handy sexual astrology primer.